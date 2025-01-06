‘The Bachelor’ Grant Ellis Gears Up for a Drama and Tear-Filled Season 29 | Exclusive Clip

“The Bachelor” Grant Ellis is gearing up for a dramatic, tear-filled Season 29.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, the new leading man welcomes a group of women to the “Bachelor” mansion, including one women who is accompanied by a llama named Linda, whom the contestant dubs her “no drama llama.”

“And I’m a fan of no drama,” Ellis said in the clip.

That might not be exactly what happens on the ABC reality dating show, however, with the clip previewing a compilation of teary moments across the season, with one contestant predicting, “I feel like tonight is gonna be a night of tears.”

As usual, much of the drama seems to come from conflicts within the “Bachelor” mansion, with one contestant telling another “you did me dirty” while another woman ascends the staircase singing “I guess I’m crazy and evil!”

Ellis also faces some battles throughout his season, with the clip showing him admitting “I have to follow my heart, and this is hard for me.”

You can watch the full clip above.

Ellis was first introduced to Bachelor nation when he dated Jenn Tran on Season 21 of “The Bachelorette” and was sent home by Tran in an emotional breakup ahead of hometown dates.

He takes the reins of “The Bachelor” from Joey Graziadei, who got engaged to Kelsey Anderson during Season 28. The Houston native becomes the second Black man to lead “The Bachelor” after Matt James made history as the first Black “Bachelor” in Season 25.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and is executive produced by Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner and Peter Gust.

“The Bachelor” Season 29 premieres Monday, Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and streams the next day on Hulu.