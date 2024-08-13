‘The Bachelor’ Names Grant Ellis as Leading Man for Season 29

“The Bachelor” has named “The Bachelorette” alum Grant Ellis as the ABC franchise’s next leading man.

Ellis, who appeared on “The Bachelorette” Season 21 as he dated Jenn Tran, will lead Season 29 of “The Bachelor.” After an emotional breakup with Tran ahead of hometown dates, the Houston native will court a group of women as he looks for his match on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.”

He also becomes the second Black man to lead “The Bachelor” after Matt James made history as the first Black “Bachelor” during Season 25. Ellis was among Tran’s final seven suitors at the end of Episode 5, but was sent home ahead hometowns, which will see Tran meeting the families of four men.

The new season, which will follow installments of “The Bachelorette” and “The Golden Bachelorette,” will debut in 2025, on par with when Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” premiered in January 2024.

Ellis is a former pro basketball player who transitioned to become a day trader, and spends his free time cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights, per ABC. He is described as a “self-proclaimed mama’s boy” and is looking for “a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

The franchise is currently rolling out “The Bachelorette” Season 21, which is led by “The Bachelor” alum Jenn Tran, who became the franchise’s first Asian American lead. This fall, ABC will debut the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” which is led by Joan Vassos, who appeared on the first ever season of “The Golden Bachelor” last fall.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, “The Bachelor” is executive produced by Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner and Peter Gust.

“The Bachelor” Season 29 will premiere on ABC in 2025, with new episodes streaming on Hulu the day after their linear debut.