‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“The Bachelorette” is back, and the Jenn Tran-led season is going to be one for the books.

The leading lady, who was first introduced to “Bachelor” nation during Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” is making history as the franchise’s first Asian American lead.

After being sent home ahead of hometown dates during “The Bachelor” Season 28, “The Bachelorette” Season 21 is Tran’s time to shine as she welcomes 25 suitors to “The Bachelor” mansion to find her forever match.

For the full breakdown of when and where new episodes of the ABC reality show debut, see below.

When does “The Bachelorette” Season 21 premiere?

Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Where is “The Bachelorette” Season 21 streaming?

New episodes of the ABC reality dating show stream on Hulu the day after their ABC premiere. “The Bachelorette” will also be streaming on Disney+ with Hulu.

How many episodes are in “The Bachelorette” Season 21?

The amount of episodes this season is unknown, but seasons of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” range from nine to 13 episodes.

“The Bachelorette” Season 21 episode release schedule so far:

Season 21 Episode 1: Monday, July 8

Season 21 Episode 2: Monday, July 15

Season 21 Episode 3: Monday, July 22

Who is “The Bachelorette” this season?

Season 21 will be led by “The Bachelor” alum Jenn Tran, who dated former “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei. She dated Graziadei during “The Bachelor” Season 28 alongside 31 other women and was sent home ahead of hometown dates.

The 26-year-old is studying up to become a physician assistant and currently lives in Miami. Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling in her free time.