‘The Bear’ Season 3 Tallies 1.2 Billion Viewing Minutes in Nielsen Debut, Placing 3rd to ‘Your Honor’ and ‘Dexter’

The opening weekend of “The Bear” Season 3 saw impressive viewership on Hulu, though the FX series was outpaced by “Your Honor” and “Dexter.”

As “The Bear” debuted the entirety of its third season on Hulu on June 27, the Jeremy Allen White-led series tallied up 1.2 billion viewing minutes on Hulu between June 24-30, ranking as the week’s third overall most-watched streaming program. However, viewership for “The Bear” was surpassed by both “Your Honor” and “Dexter,” which scored 1.58 billion and 1.48 billion viewing minutes, respectively, across Paramount+ and Netflix.

Though “Your Honor” climbed to become the week’s most-watched streaming program, viewership fell slightly from the 1.95 billion viewing minutes it tallied up the previous week. Notably, both “Your Honor” and “Dexter” are Showtime shows streaming Paramount+ that received a viewing bump after being added to Netflix.

Next on the overall streaming list was “The Boys” with 1.18 billion viewing minutes following the release of a new episode and “Bridgerton” followed in fifth place with 1.14 billion viewing minutes. Usual frontrunner “Bluey” was bumped down to the No. 6 spot on the list with 1.1 billion viewing minutes, just ahead of “House of the Dragon,” which took seventh place with 1.05 billion viewing minutes.

While “The Bear” was the week’s most-watched original streaming TV show — followed by “The Boys” and “Bridgerton” — Netflix’s “Worst Roommate Ever,” “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” and “Supacell” took the next three spots on the list with 755 million, 556 million and 549 million viewing minutes, respectively. As “Love Island USA” Season 6 cemented itself as a pop culture staple, the “Love Island” franchise tallied up 521 million viewing minutes across Hulu, Netflix and Peacock.

“A Family Affair” also debuted as the most-watched streaming movie of the week with 902 million minutes viewed on Netflix, while Netflix’s “Trigger Warning” came in second place with 694 million viewed. The premiere of “Inside Out 2” continued to boost viewership for the original movie, with “Inside Out” becoming the week’s third most-watched streaming movie with 498 million viewing minutes on Disney+.