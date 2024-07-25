President Biden’s Oval Office Address Scores 29 Million Viewers

The 15-minute speech was the first time the politician addressed the nation after stepping down from the 2024 election

President Joe Biden Oval Office address
President Joe Biden addresses the nation for the first time since dropping out of 2024 race (Credit: C-SPAN)

Altogether, an estimated 28.9 million viewers tuned in to watch President Biden’s Oval Office address on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen. During the 15-minute speech, Biden explained his decision to end his re-election campaign.

The address was watched most on ABC, which saw 5.88 million viewers. On the broadcast side, it was then followed by NBC (3.71 million), CBS (3.39 million) and Fox (1.61 million). As for cable, the address was watched most by viewers of Fox News, which saw 5.12 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (3.31 million), CNN (2.34 million) and finally Fox Business (0.14 million).

Last Sunday afternoon, President Biden, who was previously poised to be the Democratic nominee, dropped out of the 2024 election. In a tweet posted soon after, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic party’s nominee. On Wednesday night, Biden explained to the American public why he decided to step down while calling for “younger voices” to take the lead.

Kamala Harris
“This sacred task about protecting our union is not about me, it’s about you,” Biden said during his address. “I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation.”

Biden also used the address to double down on his endorsement of Harris. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people,” Biden said.

In the days since the endorsement, the current vice president has made waves. 24 hours after Biden dropped out, Harris broke fundraising records by bringing in $81 million. The Harris campaign then went on to raise $126 million over a three-day period. The news also caused a spike in voter registration for Vote.org, bringing nearly 40,000 new voters to the site in just two days.

President Joe Biden addresses the U.S. for the first time since dropping out of 2024 race (Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
