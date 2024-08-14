Meet the Cast of ‘The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras’ | Photos

For the competition series’ milestone season, MTV is bringing back 40 veteran contestants from four different eras — but which era will win?

"The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
"The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)

After 26 years of making its players endure some of the most physically demanding competitions in reality television history, “The Challenge” is officially over the hill.

In honor of its milestone 40th season, MTV is bringing back a record-breaking 40 contestants to face off in “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras.”

Starting this Wednesday, the competitors will be evenly split into four eras depending on when they were introduced to the franchise — Era 1, Seasons 1-10; Era 2, Seasons 11-20; Era 3, Seasons 21-30; and Era 4, Seasons 31-39 — competing for their share of the $1 million prize.

As always, the fan-favorite veterans include representatives from “The Real World” and “Road Rules,” as well as “Fresh Meat,” “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Love Island,” “Exatlón,” “Survival of the Fittest” and “Are You The One?” Plus, longtime host T.J. Lavin once again returns to simultaneously encourage and berate the hopefuls, this time from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Re-familiarize yourself with the entire cast of “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” and where you’ve seen them before, below:

Era I (1998-2005)

Aneesa Ferreira, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Aneesa Ferreira, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Aneesa Ferreira
First TV Show: The Real World: Chicago
First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes
Last Challenge: Ride or Dies
(17 seasons)

Brad Fiorenza, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Brad Fiorenza, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Brad Fiorenza
First TV Show: The Real World: San Diego
First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(13 seasons, 1 win)

CT Tamburello, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
CT Tamburello, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

CT Tamburello
First TV Show: The Real World: Paris
First Challenge: The Inferno
Last Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
(19 seasons, 5 wins)

Darrell Taylor, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Darrell Taylor, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Darrell Taylor
First TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl
First Challenge: The Gauntlet
Last Challenge: World Championship
(14 seasons, 4 wins)

Derrick Kosinski, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Derrick Kosinski, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Derrick Kosinski
First TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme
First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2
Last Challenge: All Stars 3
(13 seasons, 3 wins)

Jodi Weatherton, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Jodi Weatherton, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Jodi Weatherton
First TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme
First Challenge: The Inferno II
Last Challenge: World Championship
(5 seasons, 2 wins)

Katie Cooley, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Katie Cooley, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Katie Cooley
First TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme
First Challenge: The Gauntlet
Last Challenge: All Stars 2
(11 seasons, 1 win)

Mark Long, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Mark Long, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Mark Long
First TV Show: Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure
First Challenge: Real World vs. Road Rules
Last Challenge: All Stars 3
(8 seasons, 2 wins; plus 1 as host)

Rachel Robinson, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Rachel Robinson, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Rachel Robinson
First TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl
First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(8 seasons, 2 wins)

Tina Barta, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Tina Barta, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Tina Barta
First TV Show: Road Rules: South Pacific
First Challenge: The Gauntlet
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(8 seasons)

Era II (2005-2010)

Aviv Melmed, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Aviv Melmed, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Aviv Melmed
First TV Show: Fresh Meat
First Challenge: Fresh Meat
Last Challenge: Fresh Meat
(1 season, 1 win)

Johnny Bananas, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Johnny Bananas, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Johnny Bananas
First TV Show: The Real World: Key West
First Challenge: The Duel
Last Challenge: USA 2
(23 seasons, 7 wins)

Brandon Nelson, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Brandon Nelson, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Brandon Nelson
First TV Show: Fresh Meat II
First Challenge: Fresh Meat II
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(6 seasons)

Cara Maria Sorbello, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Cara Maria Sorbello, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Cara Maria Sorbello
First TV Show: Fresh Meat II
First Challenge: Fresh Meat II
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(15 seasons, 2 wins)

Derek Chavez, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Derek Chavez, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Derek Chavez
First TV Show: The Real World: Cancun
First Challenge: Cutthroat
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(5 seasons)

Emily Schromm, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Emily Schromm, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Emily Schromm
First TV Show: The Real World: D.C.
First Challenge: Cutthroat
Last Challenge: Rivals II
(3 seasons, 1 win)

KellyAnne Judd, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
KellyAnne Judd, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

KellyAnne Judd
First TV Show: The Real World: Sydney
First Challenge: The Island
Last Challenge: World Championship
(7 seasons)

Laurel Stucky, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Laurel Stucky, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Laurel Stucky
First TV Show: Fresh Meat II
First Challenge: Fresh Meat II
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(8 seasons, 2 wins)

Nehemiah Clark, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Nehemiah Clark, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Nehemiah Clark
First TV Show: The Real World: Austin
First Challenge: Fresh Meat
Last Challenge: All Stars 3
(7 seasons, 1 win)

Ryan Kehoe, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Ryan Kehoe, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Ryan Kehoe
First TV Show: Fresh Meat
First Challenge: Fresh Meat
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(7 seasons)

Era III (2011-2017)

Amanda Garcia, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Amanda Garcia, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Amanda Garcia
First TV Show: Are You the One? 3
First Challenge: Rivals III
Last Challenge: USA 2
(7 seasons)

Averey Tressler, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Averey Tressler, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Averey Tressler
First TV Show: The Real World: Portland
First Challenge: Battle of the Exes II
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(3 seasons)

Cory Wharton, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Cory Wharton, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Cory Wharton
First TV Show: Real World: Ex-Plosion
First Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines
Last Challenge: USA 2
(10 seasons)

Devin Walker, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Devin Walker, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Devin Walker-Molaghan
First TV Show: Are You the One? 3
First Challenge: Rivals III
Last Challenge: Ride or Dies
(7 seasons, 1 win)

Jonna Mannion, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Jonna Mannion, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Jonna Mannion
First TV Show: The Real World: Cancun … but actually Endurance
First Challenge: Rivals
Last Challenge: USA 2
(10 seasons, 2 wins)

Jordan Wiseley, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Jordan Wiseley, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Jordan Wiseley
First TV Show: The Real World: Portland
First Challenge: Rivals II
Last Challenge: World Championship
(9 seasons, 4 wins)

Leroy Garrett, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Leroy Garrett, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Leroy Garrett
First TV Show: The Real World: Las Vegas (’11)
First Challenge: Rivals
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(13 seasons)

Nia Moore, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Nia Moore, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Nia Moore
First TV Show: The Real World: Portland
First Challenge: Free Agents
Last Challenge: World Championship
(4 seasons)

Tony Raines, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Tony Raines, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Tony Raines
First TV Show: Real World: Skeletons
First Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(7 seasons)

Tori Deal, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Tori Deal, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Tori Deal
First TV Show: Are You the One? 4
First Challenge: XXX: Dirty 30
Last Challenge: USA 2
(9 seasons, 1 win)

Era IV (2018-2023)

Horacio Gutierrez, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Horacio Gutierrez, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Horacio Gutierrez
First TV Show: Exatlón Estados Unidos 5
First Challenge: Ride or Dies
Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
(2 seasons)

Jenny West, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Jenny West, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Jenny West
First TV Show: Survival of the Fittest
First Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
Last Challenge: Total Madness
(2 seasons, 1 win)

Josh Martinez, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Josh Martinez, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Josh Martinez
First TV Show: Big Brother 19
First Challenge: War of the Worlds
Last Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
(6 seasons)

Kaycee Clark, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Kaycee Clark, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Kaycee Clark
First TV Show: Big Brother 20
First Challenge: Total Madness
Last Challenge: World Championship
(5 seasons, 1 win)

Kyland Young, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Kyland Young, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Kyland Young
First TV Show: Big Brother 23
First Challenge: The Challenge: USA 1
Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
(2 seasons)

Michele Fitzgerald, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Michele Fitzgerald, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Michele Fitzgerald
First TV Show: Survivor: Kaôh Rōng
First Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
(4 seasons)

Nurys Mateo, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Nurys Mateo, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Nurys Mateo
First TV Show: Are You the One? 6
First Challenge: Ride or Dies
Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
(2 seasons)

Olivia Kaiser, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Olivia Kaiser, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Olivia Kaiser
First TV Show: Love Island USA 3
First Challenge: Ride or Dies
Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
(2 seasons)

Paulie Calafiore, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Paulie Calafiore, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Paulie Calafiore
First TV Show: Big Brother 18
First Challenge: Final Reckoning
Last Challenge: USA 2
(4 seasons)

Theo Campbell, "The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras" (MTV)
Theo Campbell, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV)

Theo Campbell
First TV Show: Love Island UK 3
First Challenge: War of the Worlds
Last Challenge: World Championship
(3 seasons)

Which era do you want to see win?

[Editor’s Note: The above statistics only include the main Challenge series, All Stars, USA and World Championship, not Spring Break, Champs vs. Pros, Champs vs. Stars or other reality TV franchises, like The Traitors, for example]

“The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” officially premieres Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV with new episodes airing weekly, though an “Eras Only” recap special is already available to stream on Paramount+.

