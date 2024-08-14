Meet the Cast of ‘The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras’ | Photos

After 26 years of making its players endure some of the most physically demanding competitions in reality television history, “The Challenge” is officially over the hill.

In honor of its milestone 40th season, MTV is bringing back a record-breaking 40 contestants to face off in “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras.”

Starting this Wednesday, the competitors will be evenly split into four eras depending on when they were introduced to the franchise — Era 1, Seasons 1-10; Era 2, Seasons 11-20; Era 3, Seasons 21-30; and Era 4, Seasons 31-39 — competing for their share of the $1 million prize.

As always, the fan-favorite veterans include representatives from “The Real World” and “Road Rules,” as well as “Fresh Meat,” “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Love Island,” “Exatlón,” “Survival of the Fittest” and “Are You The One?” Plus, longtime host T.J. Lavin once again returns to simultaneously encourage and berate the hopefuls, this time from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Re-familiarize yourself with the entire cast of “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” and where you’ve seen them before, below:

Era I (1998-2005)

Aneesa Ferreira, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Aneesa Ferreira

First TV Show: The Real World: Chicago

First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes

Last Challenge: Ride or Dies

(17 seasons)

Brad Fiorenza, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Brad Fiorenza

First TV Show: The Real World: San Diego

First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(13 seasons, 1 win)

CT Tamburello, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) CT Tamburello

First TV Show: The Real World: Paris

First Challenge: The Inferno

Last Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

(19 seasons, 5 wins)

Darrell Taylor, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Darrell Taylor

First TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl

First Challenge: The Gauntlet

Last Challenge: World Championship

(14 seasons, 4 wins)

Derrick Kosinski, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Derrick Kosinski

First TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme

First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2

Last Challenge: All Stars 3

(13 seasons, 3 wins)

Jodi Weatherton, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Jodi Weatherton

First TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme

First Challenge: The Inferno II

Last Challenge: World Championship

(5 seasons, 2 wins)

Katie Cooley, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Katie Cooley

First TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme

First Challenge: The Gauntlet

Last Challenge: All Stars 2

(11 seasons, 1 win)

Mark Long, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Mark Long

First TV Show: Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure

First Challenge: Real World vs. Road Rules

Last Challenge: All Stars 3

(8 seasons, 2 wins; plus 1 as host)

Rachel Robinson, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Rachel Robinson

First TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl

First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(8 seasons, 2 wins)

Tina Barta, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Tina Barta

First TV Show: Road Rules: South Pacific

First Challenge: The Gauntlet

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(8 seasons)

Era II (2005-2010)

Aviv Melmed, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Aviv Melmed

First TV Show: Fresh Meat

First Challenge: Fresh Meat

Last Challenge: Fresh Meat

(1 season, 1 win)

Johnny Bananas, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Johnny Bananas

First TV Show: The Real World: Key West

First Challenge: The Duel

Last Challenge: USA 2

(23 seasons, 7 wins)

Brandon Nelson, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Brandon Nelson

First TV Show: Fresh Meat II

First Challenge: Fresh Meat II

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(6 seasons)

Cara Maria Sorbello, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Cara Maria Sorbello

First TV Show: Fresh Meat II

First Challenge: Fresh Meat II

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(15 seasons, 2 wins)

Derek Chavez, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Derek Chavez

First TV Show: The Real World: Cancun

First Challenge: Cutthroat

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(5 seasons)

Emily Schromm, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Emily Schromm

First TV Show: The Real World: D.C.

First Challenge: Cutthroat

Last Challenge: Rivals II

(3 seasons, 1 win)

KellyAnne Judd, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) KellyAnne Judd

First TV Show: The Real World: Sydney

First Challenge: The Island

Last Challenge: World Championship

(7 seasons)

Laurel Stucky, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Laurel Stucky

First TV Show: Fresh Meat II

First Challenge: Fresh Meat II

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(8 seasons, 2 wins)

Nehemiah Clark, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Nehemiah Clark

First TV Show: The Real World: Austin

First Challenge: Fresh Meat

Last Challenge: All Stars 3

(7 seasons, 1 win)

Ryan Kehoe, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Ryan Kehoe

First TV Show: Fresh Meat

First Challenge: Fresh Meat

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(7 seasons)

Era III (2011-2017)

Amanda Garcia, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Amanda Garcia

First TV Show: Are You the One? 3

First Challenge: Rivals III

Last Challenge: USA 2

(7 seasons)

Averey Tressler, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Averey Tressler

First TV Show: The Real World: Portland

First Challenge: Battle of the Exes II

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(3 seasons)

Cory Wharton, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Cory Wharton

First TV Show: Real World: Ex-Plosion

First Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines

Last Challenge: USA 2

(10 seasons)

Devin Walker, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Devin Walker-Molaghan

First TV Show: Are You the One? 3

First Challenge: Rivals III

Last Challenge: Ride or Dies

(7 seasons, 1 win)

Jonna Mannion, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Jonna Mannion

First TV Show: The Real World: Cancun … but actually Endurance

First Challenge: Rivals

Last Challenge: USA 2

(10 seasons, 2 wins)

Jordan Wiseley, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Jordan Wiseley

First TV Show: The Real World: Portland

First Challenge: Rivals II

Last Challenge: World Championship

(9 seasons, 4 wins)

Leroy Garrett, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Leroy Garrett

First TV Show: The Real World: Las Vegas (’11)

First Challenge: Rivals

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(13 seasons)

Nia Moore, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Nia Moore

First TV Show: The Real World: Portland

First Challenge: Free Agents

Last Challenge: World Championship

(4 seasons)

Tony Raines, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Tony Raines

First TV Show: Real World: Skeletons

First Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines

Last Challenge: All Stars 4

(7 seasons)

Tori Deal, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Tori Deal

First TV Show: Are You the One? 4

First Challenge: XXX: Dirty 30

Last Challenge: USA 2

(9 seasons, 1 win)

Era IV (2018-2023)

Horacio Gutierrez, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Horacio Gutierrez

First TV Show: Exatlón Estados Unidos 5

First Challenge: Ride or Dies

Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion

(2 seasons)

Jenny West, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Jenny West

First TV Show: Survival of the Fittest

First Challenge: War of the Worlds 2

Last Challenge: Total Madness

(2 seasons, 1 win)

Josh Martinez, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Josh Martinez

First TV Show: Big Brother 19

First Challenge: War of the Worlds

Last Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

(6 seasons)

Kaycee Clark, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Kaycee Clark

First TV Show: Big Brother 20

First Challenge: Total Madness

Last Challenge: World Championship

(5 seasons, 1 win)

Kyland Young, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Kyland Young

First TV Show: Big Brother 23

First Challenge: The Challenge: USA 1

Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion

(2 seasons)

Michele Fitzgerald, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Michele Fitzgerald

First TV Show: Survivor: Kaôh Rōng

First Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion

(4 seasons)

Nurys Mateo, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Nurys Mateo

First TV Show: Are You the One? 6

First Challenge: Ride or Dies

Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion

(2 seasons)

Olivia Kaiser, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Olivia Kaiser

First TV Show: Love Island USA 3

First Challenge: Ride or Dies

Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion

(2 seasons)

Paulie Calafiore, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Paulie Calafiore

First TV Show: Big Brother 18

First Challenge: Final Reckoning

Last Challenge: USA 2

(4 seasons)

Theo Campbell, “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” (MTV) Theo Campbell

First TV Show: Love Island UK 3

First Challenge: War of the Worlds

Last Challenge: World Championship

(3 seasons)

[Editor’s Note: The above statistics only include the main Challenge series, All Stars, USA and World Championship, not Spring Break, Champs vs. Pros, Champs vs. Stars or other reality TV franchises, like The Traitors, for example]

“The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” officially premieres Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV with new episodes airing weekly, though an “Eras Only” recap special is already available to stream on Paramount+.