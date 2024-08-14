Meet the Cast of ‘The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras’ | Photos

After 26 years of making its players endure some of the most physically demanding competitions in reality television history, “The Challenge” is officially over the hill.
In honor of its milestone 40th season, MTV is bringing back a record-breaking 40 contestants to face off in “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras.”
Starting this Wednesday, the competitors will be evenly split into four eras depending on when they were introduced to the franchise — Era 1, Seasons 1-10; Era 2, Seasons 11-20; Era 3, Seasons 21-30; and Era 4, Seasons 31-39 — competing for their share of the $1 million prize.
As always, the fan-favorite veterans include representatives from “The Real World” and “Road Rules,” as well as “Fresh Meat,” “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Love Island,” “Exatlón,” “Survival of the Fittest” and “Are You The One?” Plus, longtime host T.J. Lavin once again returns to simultaneously encourage and berate the hopefuls, this time from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.
Re-familiarize yourself with the entire cast of “The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” and where you’ve seen them before, below:
Era I (1998-2005)
Aneesa Ferreira
First TV Show: The Real World: Chicago
First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes
Last Challenge: Ride or Dies
(17 seasons)
Brad Fiorenza
First TV Show: The Real World: San Diego
First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(13 seasons, 1 win)
CT Tamburello
First TV Show: The Real World: Paris
First Challenge: The Inferno
Last Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
(19 seasons, 5 wins)
Darrell Taylor
First TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl
First Challenge: The Gauntlet
Last Challenge: World Championship
(14 seasons, 4 wins)
Derrick Kosinski
First TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme
First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2
Last Challenge: All Stars 3
(13 seasons, 3 wins)
Jodi Weatherton
First TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme
First Challenge: The Inferno II
Last Challenge: World Championship
(5 seasons, 2 wins)
Katie Cooley
First TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme
First Challenge: The Gauntlet
Last Challenge: All Stars 2
(11 seasons, 1 win)
Mark Long
First TV Show: Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure
First Challenge: Real World vs. Road Rules
Last Challenge: All Stars 3
(8 seasons, 2 wins; plus 1 as host)
Rachel Robinson
First TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl
First Challenge: Battle of the Sexes
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(8 seasons, 2 wins)
Tina Barta
First TV Show: Road Rules: South Pacific
First Challenge: The Gauntlet
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(8 seasons)
Era II (2005-2010)
Aviv Melmed
First TV Show: Fresh Meat
First Challenge: Fresh Meat
Last Challenge: Fresh Meat
(1 season, 1 win)
Johnny Bananas
First TV Show: The Real World: Key West
First Challenge: The Duel
Last Challenge: USA 2
(23 seasons, 7 wins)
Brandon Nelson
First TV Show: Fresh Meat II
First Challenge: Fresh Meat II
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(6 seasons)
Cara Maria Sorbello
First TV Show: Fresh Meat II
First Challenge: Fresh Meat II
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(15 seasons, 2 wins)
Derek Chavez
First TV Show: The Real World: Cancun
First Challenge: Cutthroat
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(5 seasons)
Emily Schromm
First TV Show: The Real World: D.C.
First Challenge: Cutthroat
Last Challenge: Rivals II
(3 seasons, 1 win)
KellyAnne Judd
First TV Show: The Real World: Sydney
First Challenge: The Island
Last Challenge: World Championship
(7 seasons)
Laurel Stucky
First TV Show: Fresh Meat II
First Challenge: Fresh Meat II
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(8 seasons, 2 wins)
Nehemiah Clark
First TV Show: The Real World: Austin
First Challenge: Fresh Meat
Last Challenge: All Stars 3
(7 seasons, 1 win)
Ryan Kehoe
First TV Show: Fresh Meat
First Challenge: Fresh Meat
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(7 seasons)
Era III (2011-2017)
Amanda Garcia
First TV Show: Are You the One? 3
First Challenge: Rivals III
Last Challenge: USA 2
(7 seasons)
Averey Tressler
First TV Show: The Real World: Portland
First Challenge: Battle of the Exes II
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(3 seasons)
Cory Wharton
First TV Show: Real World: Ex-Plosion
First Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines
Last Challenge: USA 2
(10 seasons)
Devin Walker-Molaghan
First TV Show: Are You the One? 3
First Challenge: Rivals III
Last Challenge: Ride or Dies
(7 seasons, 1 win)
Jonna Mannion
First TV Show: The Real World: Cancun … but actually Endurance
First Challenge: Rivals
Last Challenge: USA 2
(10 seasons, 2 wins)
Jordan Wiseley
First TV Show: The Real World: Portland
First Challenge: Rivals II
Last Challenge: World Championship
(9 seasons, 4 wins)
Leroy Garrett
First TV Show: The Real World: Las Vegas (’11)
First Challenge: Rivals
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(13 seasons)
Nia Moore
First TV Show: The Real World: Portland
First Challenge: Free Agents
Last Challenge: World Championship
(4 seasons)
Tony Raines
First TV Show: Real World: Skeletons
First Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines
Last Challenge: All Stars 4
(7 seasons)
Tori Deal
First TV Show: Are You the One? 4
First Challenge: XXX: Dirty 30
Last Challenge: USA 2
(9 seasons, 1 win)
Era IV (2018-2023)
Horacio Gutierrez
First TV Show: Exatlón Estados Unidos 5
First Challenge: Ride or Dies
Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
(2 seasons)
Jenny West
First TV Show: Survival of the Fittest
First Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
Last Challenge: Total Madness
(2 seasons, 1 win)
Josh Martinez
First TV Show: Big Brother 19
First Challenge: War of the Worlds
Last Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
(6 seasons)
Kaycee Clark
First TV Show: Big Brother 20
First Challenge: Total Madness
Last Challenge: World Championship
(5 seasons, 1 win)
Kyland Young
First TV Show: Big Brother 23
First Challenge: The Challenge: USA 1
Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
(2 seasons)
Michele Fitzgerald
First TV Show: Survivor: Kaôh Rōng
First Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
(4 seasons)
Nurys Mateo
First TV Show: Are You the One? 6
First Challenge: Ride or Dies
Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
(2 seasons)
Olivia Kaiser
First TV Show: Love Island USA 3
First Challenge: Ride or Dies
Last Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
(2 seasons)
Paulie Calafiore
First TV Show: Big Brother 18
First Challenge: Final Reckoning
Last Challenge: USA 2
(4 seasons)
Theo Campbell
First TV Show: Love Island UK 3
First Challenge: War of the Worlds
Last Challenge: World Championship
(3 seasons)
[Editor’s Note: The above statistics only include the main Challenge series, All Stars, USA and World Championship, not Spring Break, Champs vs. Pros, Champs vs. Stars or other reality TV franchises, like The Traitors, for example]
“The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras” officially premieres Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV with new episodes airing weekly, though an “Eras Only” recap special is already available to stream on Paramount+.
