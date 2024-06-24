MTV’s longest-running reality series “The Challenge” is bringing back competitors from its 26-year run in celebration of its 40th season.

“The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras,” which premieres Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will feature 40 of the show’s legends as they compete to immortalize their names as Champions and earn their share of a $1 million prize. The contestants must first compete at the Era Invitational and eliminate the weakest links from within their own Challenge Era.

The list of contestants includes:

Seasons 1-10: Tina Barta, Katie Cooley, Aneesa Ferreira, Brad Fiorenza, Derrick Kosinski, Mark Long, Rachel Robinson, C.T. Tamburello, Darrell Taylor and Jodi Weatherton

Seasons 11-20: Derek Chavez, Nehemiah Clark, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, KellyAnne Judd, Ryan Kehoe, Aviv Melmed, Brandon Nelson, Emily Schromm, Cara Maria Sorbello and Laurel Stucky

Seasons 21-30: Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia, Leroy Garrett, Jonna Mannion, Nia Moore, Tony Raines, Averey Tressler, Devin Walker, Cory Wharton and Jordan Wiseley

Seasons 31-39: Paulie Calafiore, Theo Campbell, Kaycee Clark, Michele Fitzgerald, Horacio Gutiérrez Jr., Olivia Kaiser, Josh Martinez, Nurys Mateo, Jenny West and Kyland Young

Leading up to the premiere, fans will get a sneak peek and meet the cast during “The Challenge 40: Battle for of the Eras: Countdown Begins,” a special airing Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

MTV will also drop new episodes of the show’s official podcast every Thursday following the premiere. Hosted by veteran competitors, the season will feature in-depth recaps with first-hand anecdotes from the most recent episodes. The podcast is produced by Paramount Audio and MTV Entertainment in collaboration with iHeartRadio and is available across all major podcast platforms.

“The Challenge” was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Justin Booth, Jacob Lane and Emer Harkin serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray, with Diego Amson serving as co-executive producer. Dan Caster, Leanne Mucci and Jared March serve as EPs with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production for MTV.

Previous seasons of “The Challenge” are available to stream on Paramount+, MTV video on demand and Pluto TV’s “The Challenge” channel.