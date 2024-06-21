ABC’s ‘High Potential’ Sets ‘The Resident’ EP Todd Harthan as New Showrunner

ABC’s “High Potential” has found its new showrunner in Todd Harthan.

Harthan, who served as showrunner and executive producer for “The Resident,” will helm the Kaitlin Olson-led series following the departure of former showrunner Rob Thomas.

With recent EP and writing credits on ABC’s “The Company You Keep,” Disney+’s “The Crossover” and Fox’s “Rosewood,” which he created, Harthan will helm the hourlong comedy-drama, which is based on French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).”

“High Potential” centers on Morgan (Olson), a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with by-the-book seasoned detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), per the official logline.

Thomas, who is known for creating series like “Party Down,” “Veronica Mars” and “90210,” amicably left the series, according to an individual with knowledge of his departure, and remains involved with several ABC Signature projects in development.

Harthan’s appointment as showrunner comes a couple weeks after news of Thomas’ exit. At the time, “High Potential” was on a pre-planned production hiatus and planned to name a new showrunner imminently. Deadline, who first reported the news, reported that production is slated to begin next month.

Written by Drew Goddard (“The Good Place,” “The Martian”), “High Potential” is executive produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg, who EP for Goddard Textiles, as well as Harthan, Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret and Jean Nainchrik. Olson also serves as a producer for “High Potential,” which is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Olson and Sunjata star in the new series alongside Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.

“High Potential” will premiere Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT this fall on ABC following new episodes of “Dancing With the Stars.”