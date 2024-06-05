Rob Thomas has exited ABC’s upcoming comedy-drama “High Potential” as showrunner, TheWrap has learned.

Thomas, who is known for creating series like “Party Down,” “Veronica Mars” and “90210,” amicably departed the Kaitlin Olson-led series, according to an individual with knowledge of his departure. Despite his exit, Thomas remains involved with several ABC Signature projects in development.

The new series, which is slated to debut this fall, is currently on a pre-planned production hiatus and is set to name a new showrunner imminently.

The hourlong comedy-drama, which is written by Drew Goddard (“The Good Place,” “The Martian”), will premiere Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT following new episodes of “Dancing With the Stars.” “High Potential” was initially slated to debut ahead of the fall, though delays from the industry strikes of 2023 prompted ABC to shift its premiere to fall 2024.

Based on French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” the new series follows Morgan (Olson), a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with by-the-book seasoned detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), per the official logline.

In addition to Olson and Sunjata, the cast for “High Potential” includes Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.

“High Potential” is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, with Goddard and Sarah Esberg serving as executive produce for Goddard Textiles, while Olson serves as a producer. Additional EPs include Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie Productions, Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret of Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company, as well as Jean Nainchrik of Septembre Productions, a Mediawan Company. Alethea Jones serves as both director and an executive producer.

Variety first reported the news.