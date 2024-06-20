“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” has set a July premiere date for its newest season, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The MTV docuseries will return Tuesday, July 23, and will welcome musical artist Lil’ Zane and his wife Ashley as newcomers. Additionally, Atlanta superstar Ralo and his fiancée Missy will make cameo appearances in the new installment.

After Saucy Santana and “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum ZellSwag joined the cast earlier this year, they will return alongside cast members Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy and Yung Joc.

Season 12 will see the cast collaborating to create the first-ever “Love & Hip Hop” album, with a group album also in the works from Spice — who recently celebrated 25 years in the music industry with her album “Mirror 25” — Rasheeda, Luciani, Rucci — who also shares her pregnancy journey in the new episodes — and Scrappy, among others.

Some romantic changes are underway for the cast as well, with Santana moving on from Zell to focus on his new relationship and making music for the LGBTQIA+ community, and Bambi leaving her relationship with Scrappy in the past as she dates someone new. Meanwhile, Redd’s relationship with entrepreneur TLo also stirs up some drama among her friends.

Elsewhere, Rasheeda and Kirk set their sights on the fashion industry, though they hit some bumps in the road as they clash with the mother of his child, Jasmine, over child support.

Check out the new cast photos, below:

MTV Erica Banks MTV Bambi MTV Amy Luciani MTV Yung Joc MTV Sierra Gates MTV Saucy Santana MTV Rasheeda MTV Spice MTV Yandy MTV Karlie Redd

The new season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” premieres Tuesday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Previous seasons can be streamed on MTV.com, Paramount+ and the “Love & Hop Hop” channel on Pluto TV.