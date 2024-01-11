‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ and ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ Draw MTV’s Highest Tuesday Primetime Rating in 3 Years | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

This week’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful” scored a ratings win for MTV, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The new back-to-back episodes of the reality TV shows boosted the network to its highest Tuesday primetime rating in three years, and its biggest share in 10 years, excluding the VMAs.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, MTV was the No. 1 most-watched cable entertainment network of the evening among several key demos, including women 18-49, adults 18-34 and women 18-34.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” which airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, saw ratings growth as compared to the Season 11 premiere in June, with Tuesday’s episode scoring a 0.38 rating — up 16% from the season premiere rating of 0.33. The telecast also saw a 4% uptick in its share — or the percentage of adults 18-49 tuning in to MTV during primetime as compared to other cable channels — as it grew from a 3.54 share to a 3.67 share.

The new “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” episode also ranked as the No. 1 cable entertainment telecast and the top cable program on social media.

At 9 p.m. ET, the Tuesday episode of “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful” scored its highest-rated telecast and best share ever, and posted similar ratings growth.

The Season 2 telecast of Tami Roman-hosted show nabbed a 0.33 rating — up 71% from the 0.19 rating brought in by its Season 2 premiere in July. The episode also scored a 3.27 share, soaring 57% over its previous share of 2.08 from the season premiere.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” welcomed Saucy Santana in Tuesday’s new episode, making his “Atlanta” debut alongside partner and “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum ZellSwag, who is in the process of embracing his sexuality with his new relationship. Returning cast members also include Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mazi G, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy and Yung Joc.