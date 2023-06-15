Love-and-Hip-Hop-Atlanta

"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" (Courtesy of MTV)

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ and ‘MTV Couples Retreat’ Premieres Score Tuesday Primetime Win (Exclusive)

by | June 15, 2023 @ 1:00 PM

MTV received the highest Tuesday prime share in nearly a decade

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

The premieres of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “MTV Couples Retreat” locked down the biggest Tuesday prime share in nearly a decade for MTV, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
HBO hits Casey Bloys David Zaslav

How HBO Can Find Its Next ‘Succession’ as Warner Bros. Discovery Tightens Its Belt | Analysis
Ezra Miller The Flash

DC Needs a Win – but ‘The Flash’ Faces a Fight at the Box Office
Elemental

‘Elemental’ Is Shaping Up to Be Another Pixar Flop
the-idol-rachel-sennott-lily-rose-depp-troye-sivan-hbo

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Breaks Into the Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
Avatar Bob Iger

‘Avatar’ Delay Pushes Disney Film Schedule – and Can Make or Break Bob Iger’s Legacy | Analysis
Chris-Christie-Town-Hall

CNN’s Chris Christie Town Hall Reaches 1.35 Million Viewers, Biggest Audience Since Trump’s
Starfield screenshot by Bethesda

‘Starfield’ Rockets Into the Top 10 PC Game Sellers List With Big Preorders | Chart
the-flash-ezra-miller

‘The Flash’ Sequel on the Table Despite DC Reboot – but First Film Has to Pass the Box Office Test