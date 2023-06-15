MTV received the highest Tuesday prime share in nearly a decade

The premieres of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “MTV Couples Retreat” locked down the biggest Tuesday prime share in nearly a decade for MTV, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As viewers tuned in to the new seasons of the MTV reality series, the network experienced the highest Tuesday prime share — or the percentage of adults 18-49 tuning in to MTV during primetime as compared to other cable channels — it has seen since July 8, 2014, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data.

The June 13 premiere of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 11 took a 3.25 share of Tuesday’s primetime audience at the time, up 20% when compared to last season’s average share of 2.70.

“MTV Couples Retreat” also experienced growth ratings-wise, as the June 13 episode scored a rating of 0.284 in the key demographic among adults 18-49, a 91% boost in from the show’s season-to-date average rating of 0.149. The premiere marked the highest rating and share the series has received since its first season season one on VH1 two years ago, with the episode’s share of 1.81 boosting the season-to-date average of 0.86 by 110%

The ratings win comes as the first time MTV airs “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” “Couples Retreat” and “Caught In The Act: Unfaithful” after the shows moved from VH1 to MTV for their upcoming summer seasons. Together, the shows build up MTV’s Tuesday Night Takeover.

The premiere of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” also scored big on social media with 2.7 million views, marking the highest views across Tuesday primetime cable programs and a 222% increase in views as compared to the Season 10 premiere. Tuesday’s episode also received 269,000 engagements, marking a 313% boost in engagements when compared to the last season premiere.