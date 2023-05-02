Heat’s On as ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Returns for Season 11 (Exclusive Photos)

The heat is on as “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” returns for its 11th season with beloved favorites and brand new cast members.

The season, which debuts June 13 at 8 p.m. as part of MTV’s “Tuesday Night Takeover” programming, will introduce three new cast members, including “Buss It” rapper Erica Banks, influencer and rising rapper Amy Luciani and actress and supermodel Jessica White.

Centering on the boss women who have carved out an empire for themselves in Atlanta, the season will follow the cast as they overcome major challenges, including Spice’s recovery from a perilous surgery, Erica Mena’s departure from heartbreak and entrance into entertainment after her divorce from Safaree, Bambi’s blossoming rap career. Rasheeda and Yandy also make their mark on the restaurant industry as Rasheeda refurbishes a hot new brunch spot while Yandy’s Dancin’ Crepe business explodes.

Additional members of this season’s cast include Sierra Gates and Eric Whitehead, Scrappy, Momma Dee, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Safaree, Karlie Redd, Erica Dixon, Renni Rucci, Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson, Shekinah Jo and Khaotic.

Check out this season’s cast photos, revealed exclusively to TheWrap:

Sierra Gates

Pari Dukovic courtesy of MTV

Amy Luciani

Pari Dukovic courtesy of MTV

Bambi

Pari Dukovic courtesy of MTV

Erica Banks

Pari Dukovic courtesy of MTV

Erica Mena

Pari Dukovic courtesy of MTV

Rasheeda

Pari Dukovic courtesy of MTV

Spice

Pari Dukovic courtesy of MTV

Yandy Smith

Pari Dukovic courtesy of MTV

Jessica White

Courtesy of Deen Harrison

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” debuts June 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is produced by Antoinette Media founded by Lashan Browning.