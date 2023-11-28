Rapper Saucy Santana has boarded the cast of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” ahead of the MTV show’s January premiere, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

In the new season, which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Saucy Santana will make his “Atlanta” debut alongside partner and “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum ZellSwag, who is in the process of embracing his sexuality in his new relationship.

Saucy Santana and ZellSwag will be featured alongside returning cast members Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mazi G, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy and Yung Joc.

Picking up after last season’s explosive midseason finale and intense division, the upcoming installment of the docuseries turns its focus to healing. “As the crew moves toward a new renaissance, intent on restoration and renewal, some members realize that the road to healing and finding joy, brings up a host of unresolved trauma including addiction, grief, infertility, abuse, and assault, which causes them to shed their tough exteriors and make way for vulnerability,” according to the official logline.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” returns for a new season this January (MTV)

After finally breaking free from her on-again, off-again relationship with Scrappy, Bambi focuses on reinventing herself, as does Spice, who hopes to reach redemption as she holds herself accountable during her world tour as she delves back into activism with the Grace Hamilton Foundation and get out the vote campaigns. Similarly, Rucci finds herself healing as she continues to prioritize her family and build a better foundation.

Yandy, who works with Spice on increasing voter turnout in elections, is staying busy by running for City Council as she and Mendeecees simultaneously maintain their multiple million dollar businesses. On top of her professional responsibilities, Yandy also serves as an egg donor to her cousin, who struggles with the IVF process. Entrepreneur duo Rasheeda and Kirk Frost also diversify their portfolio as they purchase land and flip homes while also maintaining management for their clothing shop, “Pressed ATL” and their brunch restaurant “Frost Bistro.”

Both Karlie Redd and Erica Banks prioritize growing their music career this season, though Banks faces difficulties with her record label as she attempts to find her way back to the top of the charts.

Hailing from Antoinette Media, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young for Monami Productions and Lashan Browning for Antoinette Media with Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Daniel Blau Rogge serving as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Additional EPs include Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Alissa Horowitz, Mimi Adams, Gavin Lee Jones, and John Crenny.

The new season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” premieres Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Previous seasons can be streamed on MTV.com, the MTV App, Paramount+ and the “Love & Hop Hop” channel on Pluto TV.