The midseason finale of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Season 5 has scored the season’s highest-rated episode in delayed viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As viewers tuned in for the fifth installment’s dramatic conclusion on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. on VH1, the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” midseason finale scored a total viewership of nearly 600,000, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day viewers.

Ratings for the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” finale also grew 35% over three days of viewing, with its 0.47 live-plus-same-day rating among adults 18-49 growing to a 0.63 rating in the key demo, and the 2.43 live-plus-same-day share rising to a 3.29 share after three days.

On social media, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Season 5 has ranked as the No. 1 primetime reality cable program in terms of Monday night engagement. So far, this installment has scored 4.2 million total engagements — up 43% as compared to last season’s midseason finale — and tallied 95 million total views — up 27% as compared to the last midseason finale.

Its Season 5 launch, which premiered Monday, Aug. 14, grew its total viewership by 70% in delayed viewing to score an average rating of a 0.49 in the key cable demographic among adults 18-49.

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” stars Amara La Negra, Bobby Lytes, Eliza Reign, Florence El Luche, Princess Love, Ray J, Safaree, Shay Johnson, Sukihana, Trick Daddy, Trina, Zoey Brinxx, Miami Tip, Joy Young, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, Supa Cindy and the Hollywood Twins.

EPs for the series include Mona Scott-Young for Monami Productions, Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Brian Schornak and Eric Cyphers for Antoinette Media. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Daniel Blau Rogge and Paula Aranda executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios while Tiffany Lea Williams serves as an executive producer for BET Media Group.

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

