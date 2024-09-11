‘The Circle’ Season 7 Cast Guide | Photos

Who’s real? Who’s a catfish? And who can win over the most allies either way? Netflix’s reality competition “The Circle” is back with a new cast of competitors vying to win $100,000. Locked down in an apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia, the contestants compete, connive and catfish through a shared social media platform — the Circle — in an attempt to charm the competition, stay in the top ranks and take home the big prize.
As usual, the lineup is full of all kinds of wildcard characters, who come from all over the U.S., so we’ve put together a handy guide to the Season 7 cast.
Debora “Deb” Levy
Age: 54
Catfish? Yes.
Hailing from Pittsburgh, Deb works in higher-ed technology and is using her insights from on-campus life this season to catfish as 26-year-old Rachel.
Madelyn Rusinyak
Age: 25
Catfish? No.
Educational staffer by day, OnlyFans model by night, Madelyn hails from Georgia and is playing as herself in the Circle.
Kevin Fernandez, aka K Fern
Age: 23
Catfish? Kind of.
Kevin is a wine and alcohol sales rep from San Diego who describes himself as “the life of the party.” He’ll be using his own face, age, and general personality — but to avoid any negative connotations associated with sales, he’s pretending to be a lifeguard.
Darian Holt
Age: 29
Catfish? No.
A high-energy sixth-grade teacher from Houston, Darian is playing “The Circle” as himself. The reason? “Can’t nobody do me better than me.”
Garret Caillouet
Age: 29
Catfish? No.
A proud cat dad from West Hollywood, Garret enters the game as himself, explaining “I catfished as a straight man until I was 21 — not very well, I might add.” But in the Circle, he’s “unapologetically Garret.”
Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta
Age: 24
Catfish? Yes.
Twin brothers Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta describe themselves as “the embodiment of the Staten Island stereotype,” and they’re entering the competition together for a simple reason — they don’t like to be apart. They’ll be co-catfishing as Jojo’s girlfriend, Gianna.
Heather Richardson
Age: 26
Catfish? Yes
From Tennessee, Heather is a tour manager for rock and metal bands, catfishing as bass player Andy; a friend, former fling and real-world rocker in the band We Came As Romans.
Jadejha Edwards
Age: 24
Catfish? No.
A cybersecurity engineer from Houston, Jadejha already has a knack for hunting down fake personas and bad actors. She’s entering the Circle as herself.
Savannah Miller
Age: 22
Catfish? No.
Savannah is a student from Texas, playing the game as her bubbly self — along with her beloved dog, Samson, aka Sam.
Antonio Hayes
Age: 31
Catfish? Yes.
Antonio is an insurance adjuster from Nashville, playing as his best friend Tierra — and he promises to shake things up, no matter how messy or petty he has to be to do it.
“The Circle” Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.
