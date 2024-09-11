‘The Circle’ Season 7 Cast Guide | Photos

Who’s real? Who’s a catfish? And who can win over the most allies either way? Netflix’s reality competition “The Circle” is back with a new cast of competitors vying to win $100,000. Locked down in an apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia, the contestants compete, connive and catfish through a shared social media platform — the Circle — in an attempt to charm the competition, stay in the top ranks and take home the big prize.

As usual, the lineup is full of all kinds of wildcard characters, who come from all over the U.S., so we’ve put together a handy guide to the Season 7 cast.

“The Circle” Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.