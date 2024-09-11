‘The Circle’ Season 7 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

Cozy up, #CircleFam. Netflix’s binge-worthy game of deception, “The Circle,” is back for Season 7 with a brand new batch of wildcard cast members and catfishes, all striving to take home the $100,000 prize.

There’s just one catch — you can only binge so many episodes at a time because the series is released week-to-week. The wait for new episodes might be a little bit painful, but fortunately, Netflix will release new episodes in batches, so you won’t have to wait to watch them one by one.

So, if you’re craving more messy tea-spilling or wondering how long you’ll have to wait to find out who just got blocked, here’s a complete guide to when new episodes of “The Circle” Season 7 drop on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are in ‘The Circle’ Season 7?

“The Circle” has been consistent since Season 2 and it continues this year — Season 7 will have 13 episodes, batched into three weekly four-episode drops, followed by the big finale.

‘The Circle’ Season 7 Release Schedule

Sept. 11: Episodes 1-4

Sept. 18: Episodes 5-8

Sept. 25: Episode 9-12

Oct. 2: Episode 13 (finale)

What Time Are New Episodes Released on Netflix?

Each new batch of episodes will debut on Netflix at midnight PT.

Has ‘The Circle’ Been Renewed for Season 8?

No, “The Circle” has not yet been renewed for Season 8, and it’s certainly possible we might be in for a bit of a wait before we find out if it will be.

The series is typically batch-renewed for two seasons at time, and there was a months-long gap between the Season 5 finale, which aired in January 2023, and the Season 6/7 renewal, which was announced in November 2023.

That said, the series also packed up and moved overseas between Season 5 and Season 6, moving filming locations to Georgia from the U.K. We’ll update this space when we know more.