“The Circle,” Netflix’s social media-inspired reality competition series, has been renewed for two more seasons.

Seasons 6 and 7 of the series were filmed in Atlanta, a departure from its previous U.K.-based seasons. Season 6 is set to debut next spring.

At the moment, it’s unknown if these upcoming seasons will be typical or specialty seasons of the series. Season 5 debuted the series’ first specialty season, “The Circle: Singles.”

The series first debuted in January 2020, just ahead of pandemic lockdowns, and is produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. Based on the British series of the same name, the series follows a group of contestants who live in separate apartments in the same building. Contestants are not allowed to meet each other in person or interact with the outside world. Instead, they can only communicate with other contestants through a voice-controlled show-specific social media application. Catfishing is on the table too, as the goal is to become the most liked player in the clique.

The highest-rated player wins $150,000 while the player who received the most votes is declared the “Fan Favorite” and awarded $10,000. Over the course of the U.S. series’ five seasons, Joey Sasso, DeLeesa St. Agathe (who posed as “Trevor”), James Andre Jefferson Jr., Frank Grimsley and Sam Carmona have all won the series and the big cash prize. For the first four seasons of the Netflix original, the grand prize was only $100,000.

Over the past few years, the series has emerged as one of Netflix’s most successful reality shows. The series has even had two more international spin-offs, “The Circle: France” and “The Circle: Brazil.”

Many of Netflix’s other successful reality and competition shows are largely relationship based, which is one reason why “The Circle” stands out among the streamer’s offerings. The streaming giant is also responsible for “Too Hot to Handle,” “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum.”