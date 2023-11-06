While much time still stands before the conclusion to the Duffer Brothers’ “Stranger Things” Netflix series, with Season 5 awaiting a deal for its actors, the prequel play — “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” — will give audiences a glimpse further into the past and the origins of the Upside Down.

Set in 1959 Hawkins, the play will focus on the arrival of Henry Creel to “a regular town with regular worries.” Teenage Jim Hopper, Bob Newby and Joyce Maldonado also star, as does a younger Dr. Martin Brenner (Patrick Vaill), who began the cruel experiments on Young Henry.

As with any new iteration of “Stranger Things,” there’s a new crucial character — this time, it’s Patty Newby (Ella Karuna Williams). There is also a Principal Newby (Matthew Pigeon), but that figure is of less importance to the plot.

“The main thrust of the story is Patty and her little budding romance with Henry,” writer Kate Trefry said in a “Stranger Things Day” featurette released by Netflix.

“It’s also the origin story of how Henry Creel became Number 1,” said producer Sonia Friedman.

Directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin, the prequel play cast includes Shane Attwooll as Chief Hopper, Kemi Awoderu as Sue Anderson, Chase Brown as Lonnie Byers, Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby, Ammar Duffus as Charles Sinclair, Gilles Geary as Ted Wheeler, Florence Guy as Karen Childress, Max Harwood as Alan Munson, Michael Jobson as Victor Creel, Oscar Lloyd as James Hopper Jr., Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Isabella Pappas as Joyce Maldonado, Calum Ross as Walter Henderson, Maisie Norma Seaton as Claudia Yount, Lauren Ward as Virginia Creel and Anika Boyle, Faith Delaney and Imogen Turner alternating in the role of Alice Creel.

Other castmembers include Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Samuel Baxter, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Benjamin Lafayette, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

Co-designer of illusions and VFX Jamie Harrison hinted at many blood and guts effects, monsters, vanishes, appearances and more. The Duffer Brothers say that they are excited to explore “Stranger Things” in this new medium.

The full company of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” (Photo by Manuel Harlan/Netflix)

“There’s so many easter eggs,” Trefry added. “It’s Easter morning.”

Tickets can be booked for showing of the play now. Previews run through November.

“It’s fabulous. It’s f–king awesome,” said “Stranger Things” producer and director Shawn Levy of the play in a separate interview with TheWrap. “I mean, it’s great. It has exceeded all our expectations. So very excited to share that with the world.”

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” opens Dec. 14 at London’s Phoenix Theater.