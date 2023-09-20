“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” announced its full cast Wednesday ahead of its worldwide opening live on stage at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End.

Playwright Kate Tefry’s stage production will take viewers back to Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959 before the events of “Stranger Things” Season 1 and any inkling of The Upside Down. Directed by Stephen Daldry with codirection from Justin Martin, the theatrical installment premieres Dec. 14.

“With rehearsals now underway, it’s a joy to discover the world of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ with our ferociously talented cast and watch the alchemy amongst our entire company grow as we together explore this new play,” Daldry and Martin said in a statement. “They’re an extraordinarily gifted group of actors, and we can’t wait to share this origin story with audiences.”

Full cast of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” (Netflix)

Shane Attwooll will portray Chief Hopper, Oscar Lloyd will play James Hopper Jr., Kemi Awoderu will play Sue Anderson, Chase Brown will portray Lonnie Byers and Isabella Pappas will play Joyce Maldonado. Christopher Buckley will play Bob Newby, Gilles Geary will play Ted Wheeler, Florence Guy will play Karen Childress and Michael Jibson will play Victor Creel.

Ammar Duffus will play Charles Sinclair, Max Hardwood will portray Allen Munson, Matthew Pidgeon will play Father Newby, Callum Ross will portray Walter Henderson and Maisie Norma Seaton will play Claudia Henderson. Lauren Ward will play Virginia Creel, Louis McCartney will play Henry Creel and Ella Karuna Williams will play Patty Newby. Additional cast includes Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

The production features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59 Productions, original music and arrangements by D.J. Walde, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page and wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates.

Gary Beestone serves as technical director for Gary Beestone Associates. The live stage installment also includes props supervision by Mary Halliday, dialect by William Conacher, fight direction by Kev McCurdy.

Casting was completed by Jessica Ronane Casting CDG with additional casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

“The cast of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ is nothing short of phenomenal. These actors brilliantly explore the early days of many fan favorites — including Hopper, Joyce, Bob, Henry and Dr. Brenner — while also bringing new characters to vivid life,” Matt and Ross Duffer said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled and can’t wait for you to meet them all live on stage. See you in London, nerds!”