‘Stranger Things 5’ Enlists ‘Prey’ Director Dan Trachtenberg

Dan Trachtenberg is headed to the Upside Down!

The “10 Cloverfield Lane” filmmaker will direct an episode for Season 5 of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Trachtenberg’s recent directing credits include “Prey,” a prequel to the “Predator” franchise from 20th Century Studios, the pilot for Amazon’s “The Boys,” and Netflix’s “Black Mirror: Playtest.”

The “Stranger Things” writing team began work on the show’s final season in August, which will return to Hawkins, Indiana. However, development on the season was paused in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike earlier this year.

The series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery. Also joining the cast this season is Linda Hamilton, thought details about her role have not been announced.

The show is created, written, directed and executive produced by the Duffer brothers and produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment and Curtis Gwinn also serve as executive producers.

Since the end of Season 4, the Duffer brothers have announced multiple new projects in the works under Upside Down Pictures, which launched in July 2022.

The slate includes a live-action spinoff of “Stranger Things,” a Curtis Gwinn-led adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s “The Talisman” and a British play set within the world of “Stranger Things.”

The brothers will also spearhead an adaptation of the Japanese manga/anime “Death Note.” An animated spinoff of “Stranger Things” has since been announced as well as “The Boroughs,” which the Duffer brothers will executive produce from showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Wil Matthews.