‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Halted Due to WGA Strike

The unrest between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has delayed Netflix’s fifth and final season of “Stranger Things.”

Creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, took to Twitter to share the news.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” they tweeted. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

No new start date has been set.

The popular show joins a host of shows “Big Mouth” and “Cobra Kai,” that are facing delays because of the writers’ strike.

Since the strike, various shows have halted production, including all of the late night shows on network television. Streaming services have been the center of the strike with the guild saying though revenue and budgets have increased, the writers’ share of that money hasn’t and in some cases continued to shrink.

