Starting in 2024, The CW will add movies to its lineup on Sunday nights. The first will be “The Wedding Planner,” starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey, which will premiere on the network Jan. 7.

Movies are a new piece of The CW’s midseason schedule, which will also include Season 3 of “Son of a Critch” and the debut of the “I Am” docuseries as well as new series “Wild Cards” and “Crime Nation.” “Children Ruin Everything,” “Masters of Illusion” and “World’s Funniest Animals” will also return in 2024.

The CW’s midseason will officially begin at the end of December with the debut of the “I Am” docuseries. “I Am Burt Reynolds” will premiere Dec. 30 after the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl game between the Toledo Rockets and Wyoming Cowboys. The series will then continue on Jan. 6 with “I Am Chris Farley” and on Jan. 13 with “I Am Paul Walker.” That will be followed by “I Am Martin Luther King Jr.” on Jan. 15.

The 2024 season will see the return of several audience favorites. “Children Ruin Everything” Season 3 will premiere on Jan. 11; “Family Law” Season 3 will premiere on Jan. 17; and “Son of a Critch” Season 3 will premiere on Jan. 25. The Canadian comedy from Mike Critch was The CW’s most-watched comedy of 2023. Additionally, new episodes of “Masters of Illusion” will debut on Jan. 12, followed by new episodes of “World’s Funniest Animals.”

This upcoming TV season will also see new premieres. The previously announced original “Wild Cards” starring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti will premiere on Jan. 17. That will be followed by the true crime anthology series “Crime Nation,” which premieres on Feb. 20.

Here’s The CW’s full schedule:

Saturday, December 30

4:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “I Am Burt Reynolds”

Saturday, January 6

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “I Am Chris Farley”

Sunday, January 7

7:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “The Wedding Planner”

Thursday, January 11

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Son of a Critch” (Original episode)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: TBA

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: TBA

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “Children Ruin Everything” (Season 3 premiere)

Friday, January 12

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (Original episode)

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “Masters of Illusion” (Original episode)

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “World’s Funniest Animals” (Original episode)

Saturday, January 13

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “I Am Paul Walker”

Sunday, January 14

7:00 – 10:00 p.m.: 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Monday, January 15

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “I Am Martin Luther King Jr.”

Wednesday, January 17

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Wild Cards” (Series premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Family Law” (Season 3 premiere)

Thursday, January 25

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Son of a Critch” (Season 3 premiere)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: TBA

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: TBA

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “Children Ruin Everything” (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, February 20