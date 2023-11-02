‘Superman & Lois’ to End With Season 4 on The CW

“Superman & Lois” will end with its fourth season at The CW, the network announced Thursday.

The superhero drama, which was renewed for a fourth installment in June, will conclude its run during its fourth and final season, whose 10-episode season is slated to air next year. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch starred in the series as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively.

Executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher shared their gratitude for the series’ “amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers” in a joint statement.

“Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created — on and off screen,” Helbing and Fletcher wrote. “We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey… and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history — Lex Luthor.”

In June, news broke that the show would lose seven of its series regulars for Season 4, including Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck and Sofia Hasmik. Despite leaving as series regulars, an individual with knowledge of the upcoming season told TheWrap that the show hoped the actors would come back as recurring characters or make guest appearances, pending their availability. The show has also made other cutbacks to its staff, including the writing team, ahead of this final season.

The CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz, who previously hailed “Superman & Lois” as one of the company’s “strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television,” applauded the show’s cast and crew for delving into a new side of the Superman universe.

“Over the last three seasons, ‘Superman & Lois’ redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe,” Schwartz wrote in a statement.

“We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions,” Schwartz continued. “As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

In January, prior to the Season 4 renewal, DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran teased that the series could go on for a couple more seasons.

“‘Superman & Lois’ has got one or two more seasons,” Gunn said while announcing DC’s upcoming slate. “It’s a show everybody likes, so it’s going to keep going for a little bit.”

Superman is set to return in 2025, written and directed by Gunn in the latest reimagining of the character, launching a brand new DC cinematic universe.