The CW is set to air the upcoming wrestling program “WWE NXT” under a new five-year agreement with the networks.

“WWE NXT,” which is set to showcase WWE’s rising talent, will make its debut on The CW in October 2024 and will air 52 live weekly events throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to welcome the WWE brand into The CW Sports portfolio as they play an integral role in our mission to bring live sporting events to the network year-round,” The CW president Dennis Miller said in a statement. “’WWE NXT’ is a perfect fit for The CW thanks to its dynamic young talent featuring the hottest rising stars in the sport and exhilarating, unpredictable weekly events. The passion and engagement of WWE’s fanbase is unmatched, and we are eager to grow that audience as ‘WWE NXT’s’ new home on broadcast television.”

“WWE NXT,” which launched in 2012 and was airing on USA Network, was launched by WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and is overseen by Farmer Shawn Michaels. Per WWE, almost 90% of the participants in 2022’s Wrestlemania’s were developed under the NXT wing.

The development marks the first time in “WWE NXT’s” history that it will air on a broadcast television network.

“The CW has made impressive moves over the past year with its live sports programming schedule,” WWE president Nick Khan said in a statement. “It’s a truly exciting opportunity to expand NXT’s audience by bringing the show to broadcast television for the first time in NXT’s history.”

“WWE NXT” now joins The CW’s slate of live sports, which includes ACC football and basketball, the Emmy-winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series that starts in 2025.