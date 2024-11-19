Jon Stewart Mocks Biden’s Rainforest Escape: ‘Starring in What Appears to Be 4 Pixar Movies In One’ | Video

Jon Stewart could barley hold back his frustration and confusion when talking about President Joe Biden’s recent trip to the Amazon rainforest, a first for any American president. Prior to the segment, the “Daily Show” host detailed the controversial cabinet picks Trump has made so far and called for a Democratic response.

“How will the head of this party, the outgoing President, man the ramparts during this challenging and fraught peaceful transition to fascism?” Stewart asked before cutting to a clip of Biden in the rainforest.

“What the f–k?” Stewart screamed. “In the middle of this he disappears into the rainforest? Starring in what appears to be four Pixar movies in one mixed together?”

Barely holding back his laughter, Stewart said that “clearly” “Up” is one of the movies in question, a swipe at Biden’s age. He also added in “Encanto” and “Moana” due to the tropical location as well as “maybe ‘Wall-E’ — it had a powerful anti-consumerist message.” (It should be noted that neither “Encanto” nor “Moana” took place in the Amazon. Also, neither were Pixar movies, instead hailing from Disney animation.)

The Comedy Central host then played the now-viral clip of Biden wandering off into the wilderness after his speech, seemingly ignoring the clear path right beside him.

“Where are you going!? ” Stewart yelled again before making a “Survivor” joke. “Mr. President, I’m sorry. The tribe has spoken. Extinguish your torch. What is happening? Maybe this is how we should do the transfer of power. The winner moves into the White House and the incumbent just wanders off into the jungle so that his nutrients may be returned to the soil.” Watch the full monologue above.