‘The Daily Show’: Jon Stewart Thinks Biden and Trump Should Both Use Performance Enhancing Drugs: ‘Suppository Away!’ | Video

It’s safe to say that Jon Stewart wasn’t impressed by the first 2024 debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. He also had a suggestion for improvement.

“Let me just say that after watching tonight’s debate, both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs,” Stewart said Thursday night in a special live episode of “The Daily Show” following the debate. “Both. As much as they can get, as many times a day as their bodies will allow.”

“If performance-enhancing drugs will improve their lucidity, their ability to solve problems and — in one of the candidate’s cases — improve their truthfulness, morality and malignant narcissism, then suppository away!” Stewart continued.

The late night host then said “this ain’t Olympic swimming,” joking that there’s not going to be an “asterisk next to his presidency” if either candidate is caught “doping.”

The late night host’s reference to “performance-enhancing drugs” was a nod to the theory purported by a certain sect of conservatives who claimed Biden would use stimulating drugs like Adderall or Excedrin with caffeine to win the debate. Stewart noted that the “one thing” the debate proved was that this conspiracy theory was “nonsense.”

“By the way, if those drugs don’t exist, if there aren’t actually performance-enhancing drugs for these candidates, I could sure f–king use some recreational ones right now because this cannot be real life!” Stewart said toward the end of his monologue, throwing his notes on the table. “It just can’t! F–k! We’re America! God!”

Thursday night was the first of two planned debates between Trump and Biden. The second debate will take place on Sept. 10 and will be hosted by ABC News. Stewart will also host a special live episode of “The Daily Show” after that political face-off, a departure from his current routine of hosting the Comedy Central show on Mondays.