‘The Daily Show’: Jordan Klepper Joke About RNC ‘Crashing the Grindr Servers’ Forces Him to Pause the Show | Video

Typically when Jordan Klepper hosts “The Daily Show,” it’s a tight and fast-paced episode. But one joke forced Klepper to break his usual speed and actually pause his monologue during this week’s special live episode of the Comedy Central show.

“Whether or not Biden’s candidacy is live, we are, and the reason we’re live is that it’s the last night of the Republican National Convention,” Klepper said Thursday night. “And while most GOP conventions are about nominating a candidate and crashing the Grindr servers, this one —”

That’s as far as Klepper got before the “Daily Show” studio audience burst into laughter. Klepper, who had his finger pointed upright, held the position and tried to hold back his own laughter as he waited for the crowd to die down. After a few seconds, he added, “Look it up” to a round of applause.

As funny as this story may be, it’s actually satire. Earlier this week, the Halfway Post account on X tweeted, “an executive of the gay dating app Grindr says the Republican National Convention is ‘basically Grindr’s Super Bowl.” The Halfway Post is a satirical blog and account from comedian Dash MacIntyre.

The original post may be a joke, but that didn’t stop at least one very real political figure from commenting on it. In a video, former congressman George Santos seemed to reference the headline before saying, “Let me tell you something: just come out of the closet boys! Come on, it’s fun!” It should be noted that Santos was expelled from Congress, largely because of his history of fabrication.

That was far from the only joke about the RNC Klepper had on Thursday. He also called celebrity speaker Hulk Hogan a “washed up fake wrestler” and said, “he’s going to make a great energy secretary.” As for Kid Rock’s performance, Klepper thought that the “Cowboy” singer may be the secret to achieving across the aisle unity “by making our ears bleed together.”