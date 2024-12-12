‘The Daily Show’ Jokes Pete Hegseth’s Drinking May Actually Help Him: ‘The Whole Completely Unqualified Part … Totally Forgotten’

“The Daily Show” host Michael Kosta came to a surprising hypothesis about one of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointees: Pete Hegseth’s alleged drinking may actually help him become Secretary of Defense.

“You know what’s weird? It’s almost like the revelations about Hegseth’s drinking have helped him because now it feels like if he can just steamroll the senators on this one issue, he wins. Like the whole completely unqualified part about his résumé is totally forgotten,” Kosta said Wednesday night.

“But don’t forget, if this guy quits drinking to become Secretary of Defense his only qualification is that he quit drinking to become Secretary of Defense,” he noted.

Previously, Hegseth said that if he secured the federal cabinet appointment, “There won’t be a drop of alcohol on my lips while I do it.”

“That’s good enough for me. When has an alcoholic promised to do better and not followed through?” Kosta joked. “What a deal. ‘Just put me in charge of the largest military in history and I’ll stop drinking. By the way, Jell-O shots don’t count as drinking. That’s eating.’”

That was far from the only joke Kosta made about Hegseth’s drinking. The senior correspondent started his Comedy Central segment about the former “Fox & Friends” host by saying Hegseth is “a veteran of multiple tours with Captain Morgan.” He also said that not being drunk “every second of his life” is “a pretty low bar.”

“Which, by the way is the only bar Pete Hegseth hasn’t been thrown out of,” he added.

Kosta also questioned those who are still wondering whether or not Hegseth is an alcoholic: “I think a good barometer is, ‘Is everyone in the country talking about how much you drink?’ Then you probably have a drinking problem.” Watch the full monologue above.