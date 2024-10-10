‘The Daily Show’ Uses Stephen Miller to Show What Adult Videos Would Look Like Under Project 2025

“The Daily Show” is getting its hands dirty to show viewers what the adult film industry would look like under Project 2025. And in case you’re wondering, former Trump adviser Stephen Miller landed a starring role in this pursuit.

“If you want to be truly effective, you just need to show people what porn would look like under Project 2025,” host Jordan Klepper said on Wednesday night. That’s when he debuted a new and certainly not improved adult film featuring Stephen Miller.

Complete with classic ’70s stag-film music, the clip replaces the man and the woman’s faces with Miller, who says things like “She is hardcore” and “We are in a shocking situation.” But the wildest moment happens when the woman opens her robe to expose two more Miller heads. Watch the full clip below.

Amid fears that the Trump administration would criminalize porn, several adult film stars have banded together to create the “Hands Off My Porn” campaign, a series of videos that play before adult content. These fears come from Project 2025. The nearly 1,000-page document outlining Donald Trump’s first 180 days in office is explicitly anti-porn. Though Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025 saying he has “nothing to do with it,” several people who worked in the first Trump administration, such as Paul Dans and Russell Vought, were involved in making the document.

Klepper devoted the final third of his opening monologue to talking about this budding war around adult film. “Don’t just go snicking ‘Oh pornography.’ This is an issue of personal freedom, and these are the people who can speak to it most directly,” Klepper said. “If you ask me though, the big problem with these ads is that they’re running them before the porn video starts. You really should run them after the porn video when there’s clarity of mind.”

This also wasn’t the first time Wednesday night that Klepper mocked Miller. The late night host poked fun of Fox News for calling Miller a “sexual matador.”

“Is that because he’s literally a walking red flag?” Klepper said. However, the Comedy Central senior correspondent did agree with Fox’s characterization of Miller as a “ladykiller” before noting that it’s in a “check the basement kind of way.”