On Wednesday, Donald Trump began attacking Kamala Harris with the racist assertion that she is somehow lying about being Black. It’s a lie, but he’s continued to do it since then. But on Thursday’s “The Daily Show,” host Ronny Chieng summoned the power of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” to mock Trump for doing it.

“He constantly tells us he’s a genius, but he can’t comprehend a golden doodle,” Chieng said after playing clips of Trump’s racist comments.

“Also, by the way, Trump doesn’t get to decide how black a black person is. Only Kendrick Lamar can do that. Okay, so Kendrick weigh in here,” Chieng joked.

Obviously, he’s referencing the absolutely brutal diss track “Not Like Us” that Lamar wrote about Drake.

After this, Chieng turned his attention to Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, whose wife, Usha, has been subject to racist insults from white supremacists who also as it happens support the GOP ticket.

“Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has Indian problems of its own. JD Vance has been getting attacked by white supremacists because his wife is Indian. And if you’re thinking, wow, if someone insulted my wife, I go apes— on them, then you are not JD Vance,” Chieng said.

Then he cued up video where Vance said, and this is a verbatim quote: “I love my wife so much. I love her because she’s who she is. Obviously she’s not a white person, and we’ve been acute attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just I love Usha, she’s such a good mom.”

“Wow. Way to casually defend your wife against white supremacists, JD,” Chieng said. “I mean, I’m not a romance expert, but I don’t think everyone wants to hear ‘she’s not white, but I love her,’ right? That’s not a message you’re gonna see on those Valentine’s Day candies.”

After this, Chieng spent some time talking about the people being considered as possible vice presidential picks for Harris, culminating in a hilarious bit where he points out how obviously Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro appears to be imitating Barack Obama when he speaks. You can watch the whole thing below: