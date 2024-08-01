WGAW PAC Endorses Kamala Harris for President: ‘She Has Consistently Supported Writers’

Another Hollywood union has throw its weight behind Kamala Harris on Thursday as the Writers Guild of America West Political Action Committee has formally endorsed her for president.

“The WGAW PAC is endorsing Kamala Harris for president. She has consistently supported writers, most recently refusing to cross our picket line during the 2023 strike. As president, she will continue the great work of the Biden-Harris administration to protect labor rights, create good jobs, promote competition and protect workers’ pensions,” the guild said in a statement.

Since entering the presidential race 11 days ago, Harris has attracted big support from various sectors of Hollywood, including other unions.

On July 22, the day after Joe Biden withdrew from the race and Harris declared her candidacy, The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees endorsed her, declaring that Biden-Harris “has been the most pro-union administration in history and Vice President Kamala Harris has played a pivotal role in delivering landmark policies and legislation to benefit IATSE workers.”

The American Federation of Musicians endorsed Harris the next day. “For musicians concerned about protecting their rights against exploitation both intellectually and at work, and ensuring the security of our pay, benefits, and retirement, Harris is the clear choice,” the union said in part.

Harris has also drawn considerable support from Hollywood power brokers, executives and stars including Disney’s Dana Walden, CAA’s Bryan Lourd and Octavia Spencer. She has also broken several fundraising records in the brief time she’s been the presumptive Democratic nominee.