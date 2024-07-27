Lashana Lynch Hunts Eddie Redmayne in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ Trailer | Video

Lashana Lynch and Eddie Redmayne are going head-to-head in “The Day of the Jackal,” a British television drama adaptation of the Frederick Forsyth novel and subsequent award-winning 1973 film of the same name from Universal Pictures, which is slated to premiere Nov. 7 on Peacock and Sky.

An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Redmayne), makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lynch) who starts to track him down in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in their wake.

“Our man works alone, an exceptional assassin. And never looks the same way twice,” Lynch says in Friday’s trailer. “I know I can find him.”

In addition to Redmayne and Lynch, the series stars Úrsula Corberó, with Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara rounding out the supporting cast.

The series is executive produced by Redmayne, Lynch, writer Ronan Bennett, director Brian Kirk, Sue Nagle, Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant and Sky Studios’ Sam Hoyle. Carnival Films and Chris Hall serve as producers, while Forsyth serves as consulting producer, with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution as distributor.

Check out the full trailer before “The Day of the Jackal” premieres Nov. 7, below: