‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed for Season 6 at CBS Stations

“The Drew Barrymore Show” was renewed for a sixth season on CBS Stations. The move, which takes the daytime talk show through the 2025-2026 season, comes after it was picked up for a fifth season in January, which will premiere on Sept. 9.

“Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family,” CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures president Wendy McMahon said in a statement. “This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew’s warmth, inquisitiveness and spontaneity.”

This fall, the show will move to upgraded time slots, airing in an hour block at 9 am E.T. in the New York, Dallas and Boston markets and airing in an hour block at 3 p.m. ET in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Miami. Additionally, “The Drew Barrymore Show” has moved to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston, airing in an hour block at 10:00 a.m. ET.

“Over the last few seasons, stations have realized that ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is like no other series in daytime, bringing Drew’s brand of positivity and ad-friendly content to viewers on a consistent basis,” McMahon added. “Many of these upgrades now pair ‘Drew’ with a ‘CBS Mornings’ lead-in, which has proven to be a powerful combination. This season, in markets where ‘Drew’ airs at 9:00 AM, its ratings are +21% higher among total viewers when CBS Mornings is the lead-in.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is currently averaging 1.1 million viewers, with nearly 6 billion minutes watched this season.

It has also grown viewership in local markets by more than 8% quarter over quarter in the first quarter of 2024, outpacing key talk competitors, and has seen Facebook growth of more than 600% year over year and Instagram engagements up more than 72% year over year.

The show is produced and and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Barrymore and Jason Kurtz serve as executive producers.