Hollywood Finally Admitted Cable TV Is Dying: What Happens Next? | Analysis

The write-down of linear assets by major entertainment companies in the latest earnings cycle speaks to the end of cable television, experts agree. But as these assets continue to drive billions of dollars in revenue to these same companies, a final chapter of this decline is unfolding: Cable distributors are in a standoff with television networks that have pivoted their investments to streaming.

The narrative that cable TV is declining isn’t new, but in recent years the universe of endless channels really has become a wasteland. Channels like VH1, a once valuable hub for a younger generation, has devolved into a steady stream of “Cheaters,” “Living Singles” and Tyler Perry reruns.