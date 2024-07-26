Here’s All the Songs in ‘The Fabulous Four’

“The Fabulous Four,” Bette Midler’s ensemble wedding comedy costarring Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph, features more than just four funny acting performances from the powerhouse quartet. The late-in-life bridesmaids have a couple musical surprises up their sleeves, too.

Marilyn (Midler) is getting married and has invited her three lifelong girlfriends to celebrate with her in Key West. Her husband, who she stole from her so-called best friend Lou (Sarandon) back in the day, died only six months before the engagement, but Marilyn is ready for a second wind.

Ralph and Mullally join the wedding party for some silly, sexy antics, too — penis antennae and Kegal balls may be involved.

Musical theater vets Midler and Ralph sing a surprise duet of Jimmy Cliff’s “I Can See Clearly Now.” And Mullally joins Michael Bolton for a cameo to perform “One Life,” written by the Grammy Award winner himself.

Check out all the songs in the buddy comedy below:

“Without You” – Megan Mullally and Watt White, produced and written by Alana Da Fonseca

“Hot” – Sadiie, written by Dana Everett and Sydney Johnson

“Mountain Air” – Reveille, written by Brendan St. Gelais

“String Quintet in E Major, Op. 11, No. 5. Minuetto” – Romantica String Quartet, written by Luigi Boccherini

“Snap It Up” – performed and written by Marc Jackson Burrows, Lee Dagger, Charleene Mann

“Say You Want To” – Colder Months, written by Robert Alexander and Brendan St. Gelais

“Come to Me” – performed and written by Gareth Johnson

“All Me Dr. Love” – performed and written by Phoebe Danskin

“Lime Twist” – performed and written by Julius Block

“Water Music” – Dina Fanai, written By George Frideric Handel

“Meant for Me” – The Outfit, written by Eric Goldman and Michael Corcoran

“Straight To Hell” – Bob Reynolds, written by Sean Lee Wiggins and Mary D.White

“Do It” – B.Stew, written by Brandon Stewart, Kathleen Reiter Schwartz and Colton Fisher

“Kill My Vibe” – Bad Party Heroes, written by Carmen Justice Hadley and Jordan Mohilowski

“Hot Girls Only” – Prong, written by Guy Brown and Prong Praison

“Down That Road Again” – Moses Kidd, written by Aaron Sprinkle

“Blue to the Bone” – written and performed by Ian Kelosky

“Gimme More” – written by Isaac Lucas, Hunter Sumner, Danielle Mendez, Jason Rabinowitz, Carmelo Cianflone, Kathleen Reiter Schwartz, Colton Fisher and Good Sport

“One Life” – Michael Bolton and Megan Mullally, written by Michael Bolton, Jens Erik Johan Carlsson and Andreas Carlsson

“It’s Hott” – Jade Josephine and Poppy Joplin, written by Willie Eaglin, Jade Josephine Newton, Gerry Castro and Monique Alice McKnight

“Kismet or Something” – performed and written by Samuel Hirschfelder

“Divertimento in D Major, K.136, 1. Allegro” – The Black Forest String Quartet, written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

“Trumpet Voluntary” – Philharmonia Slavonica, written by Jeremiah Clarke

“I Can See Clearly Now” – Bette Midler and Sheryl Lee Ralph, written by Johnny Nash, produced by Alana Da Fonseca

“The Fabulous Four” releases in theaters nationwide Friday, July 26.