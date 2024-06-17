“Book Club” meets “Bridesmaids” in the new summer comedy “The Fabulous Four,” starring Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Four lifelong friends travel to Key West to get the gang back together again, but there’s a twist: Marilyn, played by Midler, is getting married. The new female-driven comedy brings friendship and laughter to an unforgettable bachelorette trip.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film dropped Sunday ahead of a July 26 release date from Bleecker Street.

The trailer shows Marilyn asking her college friends to be bridesmaids for her second marriage, only two months after her husband’s death. While Marilyn, an aspiring TikTok star, still strives for her youth, the other women have grappled with age in different ways.

Ralph’s Kitty is a certified stoner, telling fellow Emmy winner Mullally’s Alice that her “gummies are a near religious experience.” While Sarandon, donned in her scrubs and stethoscope, still FaceTimes her cats. The women try to bring her character Lou out of her shell with Alice telling her she’s becoming a hermit.

“You’re going to be an old cat lady and you’re going to be alone. And you’re going to have to have sex with your cats,” she jokes.

The trailer made its broadcast premiere during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday – an important night for two of the film’s stars as Midler won a Tony for her role in the 2017 revival of “Hello, Dolly!” and Ralph rose to fame for her Tony Award-nominated role as Deena in the original Broadway cast of “Dreamgirls.”

