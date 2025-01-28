Investigation Discovery has returned with another deep dive, investigative documentary series, this time centered on the allegations surrounding music and business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Over the course of two days, in four installments, viewers will see archived footage from Combs’ personal and professional life, and hear from several people, including former friends, colleagues and employees, who say they have either experienced or witnessed Combs’ alleged abuse.

It all starts on Monday, Jan. 27. Check out the details below.

When does “The Fall of Diddy” premiere?

“The Fall of Diddy,” a four-part series, will air over two days on Investigation Discovery starting Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.

The first two episodes of the four-part documentary series will drop on Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST, and the series will end with its second installment on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.

When do new episodes of “The Fall of Diddy” air?

The first two episodes of “The Fall of Diddy” will drop on Monday, Jan. 27, and the series will end with its second installment on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

“The Fall of Diddy” episode release schedule:

Episode 1: “The Making of a Mogul” — Monday, Jan. 27

Episode 2: “Empire Under Fire” — Monday, Jan. 27

Episode 3: “Untouchable” — Tuesday, Jan. 28

Episode 4: “The Fall” — Tuesday, Jan. 28

Watch the trailer