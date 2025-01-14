Where to Watch ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy’: Is It Streaming?

“Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy,” one of the many documentaries centered on disgraced media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and his alleged crimes set to come out, is about to land on Peacock.

The 90-minute documentary will include never-before-seen-footage and recollections from Combs’ childhood friend, alleged victims as well as an interview with musician Al B. Sure, which stands as the the first time singer-songwriter has ever publicly discussed his relationship with late model and actress Kim Porter, prior to her relationship with Combs.

Per reports, “The Making of a Bad Boy” began filming not too after police arrested Combs in September 2024. The 54-year-old is awaiting his trial — scheduled for May 5, where he will stand before a court on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution.

In the meantime, here’s how to watch the “The Making of a Bad Boy” below.”

When does “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” premiere?

“Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” premieres on Peacock on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Will “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” be streaming?

Yes, “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” will be streaming on NBC’s platform Peacock.

What is “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” about?

Per Peacock, “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” will tell the “story of Sean Combs’ early years” and offer “crucial insight into the forces that shaped the man and may have made him a monster.”

Who will appear in “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy”?

There will be appearances from Hollywood and legal notables in the documentary, including civil rights attorney, Lisa Bloom; singer-songwriter and record producer Al B. Sure! The project will also feature interviews from Combs’ former bodyguard and childhood friend, two accusers, hip-hop journalists and more.

Watch the trailer