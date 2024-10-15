‘The Golden Bachelorette’: Chock Stirs Up Jealousy in Last Group Date of the Season | Exclusive Video

Joan Vassos’ search for love on “The Golden Bachelorette” is getting more serious, and the green-eyed monster is starting to come out for some of her suitors.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap from Wednesday’s episode, Vassos and her suitors head to a bowling alley for the ABC reality dating show’s final group date of the season, which is complete with bowling shirts, beer, snacks and, of course, jealously.

While Guy says the date is “all about fun” as the men try their best to score some strikes, Chock uses the date to sneak in some one-on-one time with the leading lady.

“I’m very much looking forward to just having some time with Joan,” Chock said in the clip, cozying up to Vassos while the other men bowl. “I don’t care what they’re thinking [or] they’re doing, I’m just thinking about Joan and myself.”

That sentiment is pretty clear to the other men on the group date, with Guy pointing out that Chock “positioned himself well and was sitting right next to her.”

“It was in your face — Chock and Joan together like a couple,” Jonathan added.

Last week, Chock made waves as he briefly exited “The Golden Bachelorette” due to a family matter, only to return days later. After winning the group date rose during Episode 4’s Chippendales-esque live performance, Chock revealed the next morning that his mother had passed away, prompting him to leave the show.

With Vassos having similarly left “The Golden Bachelor” to take care of her daughter, Vassos understood, though she held onto hope that he would be back. And luckily, he was as he arrived just in time for the cocktail party.

You can watch the full clip above.

“The Golden Bachelorette” premieres Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes stream the day after their premiere on Hulu.