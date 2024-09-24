‘The Golden Bachelorette’: Joan Vassos Heads to Senior Prom to Crown Her King | Exclusive Video

“The Golden Bachelorette” is headed to senior prom.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap from Wednesday’s episode, Joan Vassos and her suitors revisit their glory days at their very own senior prom for their first group date — down to the powder blue suits. In a decked out gymnasium, the men — whom include Mark Anderson, Charles L., Bob, Jonathan, Jordan, Gary, Jack and Guy — vie for the coveted title of “Prom King,” which will be crowned by Vassos.

“Thank you so much for being here to celebrate the first ever ‘Golden’ prom,” host Jesse Palmer tells partygoers in the clip. “We are gonna have a lot of fun here today, but of course, who tonight will be crowned prom king?”

“I’m gonna just let loose out there,” Gary says as he showed off his moves on the dance floor.

The senior prom includes all the quintessential prom elements, from throwback photos of the suitors to a punchbowl — which Anderson even spikes from a flask. Each suitor even gets their own picture perfect moment with the ABC reality dating show’s leading lady.

“We’re having such a good time, it’s just like the perfect first date,” Vassos says.

The first group date comes just one week into Vassos’ journey for love, which kicked off during last week’s premiere as Vassos met the 24 senior men she would be courting. Mark Anderson was a familiar face for Bachelor Nation, after fans fell in love with him during Joey Graziadei’s hometown date with his now fiancé, Kelsey Anderson, during his season of “The Bachelor” in early 2024.

After meeting her suitors, Vassos gave her first impression rose to Keith, a 62-year-old from San Jose, California, who rode into the “Bachelor” mansion in a station wagon that Vassos said reminded her of her childhood.

“It just flowed and he just made me feel safe,” Vassos said. “He was like this big teddy bear … He was the first person I felt really very comfortable with that night.”

“The Golden Bachelorette” premieres Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes stream the day after their premiere on Hulu.