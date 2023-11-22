“The Horror of Dolores Roach,” “Harlan Coben’s Shelter” and “With Love” have been scrapped at Amazon’s Prime Video.

Thriller series “The Horror of Dolores Roach” and mystery “Harlan Coben’s Shelter” both premiered their freshman installments this summer and won’t be renewed for sophomore installments, while romantic comedy series “With Love” debuted its second season in June and will not return for a third at the streamer, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The trio of series join previously canceled Prime Video shows “The Peripheral” and “A League of Their Own,” both of which reversed course after being renewed for an additional second season, likely as a result of the Hollywood double strike, whose impact is still being felt after the resolution of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA labor dispute.

Initially created as a one-woman play, titled “Empanada Loca,” by Aaron Mark, “The Horror of Dolores Roach” was led by Justina Machado, who starred as a homicidal ex-con working alongside a conspiring chef (Alejandro Hernandez) who disposes of her bodies by turning them into empanadas.

Mark wrote and directed the original podcast as well as the pilot script for “The Horror of Delores Roach,” and served as co-showrunner on the series with Dara Resnik. Resnik and Mark served as an executive producer alongside Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television, Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify and Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios. Roxann Dawson, who also directed the pilot, also served as an EP.

Calderón Kellett also created and executive produced “With Love,” which centered on siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. Diaz (Mark Indelicato) who aim to find love and purpose in the multi-generational holiday-themed series. The series was co-produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

Jaden Michael starred as Mickey in “Harlan Coben’s Shelter,” who gets spooked when a older woman refutes his father’s death. Harlan Coben and Allen MacDonald served as showrunners and EPs for “Harlan Coben’s Shelter” alongside executive producers Edward Ornelas, Erik Barmack and Patricia Cardoso, who also directed. Charlotte Coben also produced.