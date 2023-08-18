Amazon Cancels ‘A League of Their Own’ After Season 2 Renewal

Prime Video has canceled the shortened Season 2 of “A League of Their Own” amid the double Hollywood strike.

The baseball series, which launched its first season in the summer of 2022, will not move forward at the streamer along with “The Peripheral,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz, which also had its Season 2 renewal reversed.

“A League of Their Own” was co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Jacobson also starred as Carson Shaw, a married woman who took a chance and tried out for the All American Girls’ Professional Baseball League when her husband Charlie (Patrick J. Adams) was off at war, because she didn’t feel fulfilled at home.

Once she makes the Rockford Peaches, Carson grows close with Greta Gill (D’Arcy Carden), and the two spark up a romance in the safe space of their teammates even though Carson is engaged. Season 1 left off with Charlie walking in on Carson and Greta sharing a goodbye kiss.

When Emmy nominations came out in July, Amazon Studios Television head Vernon Sanders told TheWrap that the company would be open to continuing the series beyond a shortened, four-episode second season.

“I’m one of those people that believes that if magic happens and we get a great response, this doesn’t necessarily have to be the end,” Sanders told TheWrap. “It will totally depend on how it performs and how the cast and creators all decide they want to revisit it if they do. So let’s hope we get that big audience.”

News of the abbreviated Season 2 renewal first reported by The Hollywood Reporter sent “A League of Their Own” fans into a frenzy back in March, leading to the #MoreThanFour campaign and a chartered plane over Amazon Studios in Culver City.

“We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi [Jacobson], Will [Graham], the cast, and crew have done reimagining ‘A League of Their Own’ which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades,” Sanders said. “After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.”

The television version of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film looks deeper into race, sexuality and other identity aspects of the players who participated in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed when the men had to go fight in World War II.

Upon the end of Season 1, Graham spoke with TheWrap about detailed plans for Season 2, including the potential expansion of the AAGPBL from the original four teams, like what happened with the real historical organization, which went to six and eventually eight teams.

“Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” Graham and Jacobson said in a statement when the news of the shortened renewal broke. “While obviously we were hoping for eleven seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

With a large ensemble of characters whose stories were just getting started, there was no shortage of fuel for a full second season of “A League of Their Own.”