‘A League of Their Own’ Gets Shortened Season 2 Order at Prime Video

Prime Video has ordered the second installment of “A League of Their Own,” which will be a four-episode limited series, as previously leaked much to fans’ disappointment.

The television version of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film looks deeper into race, sexuality and other identity aspects of the players who participated in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed when the men had to go fight in World War II.

“We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi [Jacobson], Will [Graham], the cast, and crew have done reimagining ‘A League of Their Own’ which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.”

“Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” said Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. “While obviously we were hoping for eleven seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

The story follows Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) and Maxine Chapman (Chanté Adams) as Shaw secures a spot on the Rockford Peaches in the league and Chapman is turned away, though she later finds a spot in the minor leagues.

A supporting ensemble cast of Max’s best friend Clance Morgan (Gbemisola Ikumelo), Lupe García (Roberta Colindrez), Jess McCready (Kelly McCormack), Esti González (Priscilla Delgado), Maybelle Fox (Molly Ephraim), Shirley Cohen (Kate Berlant) and Coach Dove Porter (Nick Offerman) have storylines as well.

When The Hollywood Reporter originally leaked the news of the shortened second season, Graham tweeted for fans to speak up as the news was not finalized. A fan campaign chartered a plane over Amazon Studios Headquarters in Culver City, towing a banner that said “Renew A League of Their Own” #MoreThanFour” to protest and advocate for more than four episodes.

Maybelle Blair, 95-year-old Original All-American Girls Baseball player (AAGBPL), will return as a consultant for the show. Blair came out as a lesbian during the show’s press tour. She continues to campaign for donations for The International Women’s Baseball Center (IWBC).

Graham told TheWrap what future seasons of the show would have looked like in an interview following the first season’s release.

“This show is really the story of a generation of women who wanted to play baseball and a lot of those women were queer,” Graham said in August. “I think queer audiences are very used to people sort of teasing them and giving some crumbs and giving a little, and this is a show that is trying to authentically tell those stories very wholly.”

Season 1 of “A League of Their Own” is streaming now on Prime Video.