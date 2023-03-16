“A League of Their Own” fans are not happy with the shortened second season renewal news that leaked earlier this week.

On Thursday afternoon, a plane chartered by fans flew over The Culver Studios, Amazon Prime Video’s headquarters in Culver City, towing a banner that reads “Renew A League of Their Own #MoreThanFour” with the hashtag describing the potential four episodes the final season would have.

News of the show’s renewal for a second season — comprised of four episodes — broke Tuesday.

The show is a television version of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film that delves deeper into the aspects of race, sexual orientation and gender identity for female baseball players trying out for the All American Girls Professional Baseball League when the men were sent overseas to fight in World War II. The story follows narratives of Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) and Maxine Chapman (Chanté Adams) as Shaw secures a spot on the Rockford Peaches in the league and Chapman is turned away but later finds a spot in the minor leagues.

A supporting ensemble cast of Max’s best friend Clance Morgan (Gbemisola Ikumelo), Lupe García (Roberta Colindrez), Jess McCready (Kelly McCormack), Esti González (Priscilla Delgado), Maybelle Fox (Molly Ephraim), Shirley Cohen (Kate Berlant) and Coach Dove Porter (Nick Offerman) have storylines as well.

Co-creator Will Graham has been very active on Twitter, posting a thread before the news leaked and adding to it after.

“Just to answer the questions: The stuff that came out today is a leak and it isn’t official, which is why we aren’t saying anything,” he wrote. “So if you want to see more episodes or mores seasons of this show, now is your moment. People are listening.”

Amazon has declined to comment to TheWrap and other media outlets since the news broke.

“The audience is domestic, but our understanding is that it’s very big. It has outperformed many other shows that have been renewed,” Graham wrote before the reports. “Journalists, please stop reinforcing the narrative that POC/Queer shows are inherently niche or small if you don’t have data.”

Fans have responded to Graham’s call, tweeting how inclusive the show is.

One fan posted a collage of patches inspired by the AAGPBL that appear during the show’s intro.

“Renew for Maybelle [Blair], who has showed more bravery and courage at the age of 96 than the entirety of amazon put together,” one fan wrote, referring to show consultant Maybelle Blair, who came out as gay on the show’s press tour at the age of 95.

Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” on which Graham also serves as executive producer, showed her support for the series on her temporary Instagram story Wednesday as well.