The dramatic "Last of Us" finale helped sustain high demand for the show.

The dramatic "Last of Us" finale helped sustain high demand for the show.

HBO’s ’The Last of Us’ Holds On to Top Spot for Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | March 15, 2023 @ 3:52 PM

Maybe not for long, though: Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones” is rising in the rankings

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The Last of Us” remained the top breakout show for yet another week in a row. Demand for the HBO series was relatively stable, just marginally higher than the prior week, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Shazam Fury of the Gods

‘Shazam 2’ Faces DC Ennui Hoping Box Office Lightning Will Strike Twice
swarm-dominique-fishback-prime-video

‘Swarm’ Review: Prime Video Nails Genre-Blending Formula, but Story Lacks Depth
Spotify logo against sunset

Spotify Has Paid Out $40 Billion to the Music Industry – So Why Is No One Happy? | PRO Insight
nancy meyers netflix

Why Netflix Canned Nancy Meyers’ $130 Million Rom-Com | Analysis

Amazon Eyes Ending ‘A League of Their Own’ Series With Four-Episode Second Season
Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Oscars Box Office Bump Is Dead – but the Streaming Lift Is Alive and Kicking | Chart
The Mandalorian Season 3 5

‘The Mandalorian’ Gives Disney+ a Win and Staves Off a Netflix Sweep | Charts
the-last-of-us-episode-8

‘The Last of Us’ Finale Hits New Series High With 8.2 Million Viewers