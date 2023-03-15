HBO’s ’The Last of Us’ Holds On to Top Spot for Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

Maybe not for long, though: Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones” is rising in the rankings

“ The Last of Us ” remained the top breakout show for yet another week in a row. Demand for the HBO series was relatively stable, just marginally higher than the prior week, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Since the finale aired Sunday, we expect to see a substantial increase in demand for the show in the following week as more data comes in and audiences catch up to the episodes so far. It’s likely to remain at the top of the ranking for the next few weeks given the show’s wide lead: For the week that ended Friday, it had 60.7 times the average series demand in the U.S.

Amazon Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” rose up to second place in the latest rankings of breakout shows, the result of another 45% increase in demand since the previous week. The rock-and-roll series has been the talk of social media lately after “Daisy Jones & the Six” became the first fictional band to top iTunes charts the day after it premiered and the little Easter egg in the first few episodes that honored Elvis Presley which caught viewers’ attention. So far, the series seems to be performing impressively among U.S. audiences as it became 33.5 times more in demand than the average series for the week of March 4-10.

Peacock’s “Poker Face” seemed to be up against Paramount+’s “1923” in the battle for third place. Demand for “Poker Face” grew by 4%, while the latter had a 10% drop. This makes sense, since “1923” ended well over two weeks ago while “Poker Face” streamed its season finale last Thursday. It’s likely that the Peacock series might see another spike in demand next week as more audiences catch up, which may well push it up to third position.

Apple TV+’s grief comedy series “Shrinking” took fifth place in the ranking with 22.2 times the average series demand this week, a 6% increase. The show has already been greenlit for a second season ahead of its season finale this Friday.

Most in-demand new shows, March 4-10, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

A 105% increase in demand helped a new entrant make its way into the ranking this week. Hulu’s sketch comedy series “History of the World, Part ll” premiered on March 6 much to the excitement of fans of the original 1981 Mel Brooks movie. More than 40 years later, Brooks is back on screens as the narrator as well as creator and writer of the show. All episodes of the series are available to stream, as the finale aired last Thursday. Clearly Brooks still has a robust fan base, as demand for the show propelled it up to sixth place in the ranking with 20.7 times the average series demand in the U.S. this week.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.