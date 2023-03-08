Amazon Rocks Most In-Demand New Shows List With ‘Daisy Jones,’ ‘The Consultant’ | Chart

Two Prime Video series entered the ranking of breakout shows, while Paramount+’s “1923” showed impressive staying power

New players have entered the streaming race, reflecting shifts in audience attention in the latest ranking of new shows. Amazon Prime Video’s new series “ Daisy Jones & the Six ” had an impressive 49% increase in demand and entered the ranking in fourth place, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The rock-and-roll saga starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel about the meteoric rise and fall of a Fleetwood Mac-like band in 1970s Los Angeles.

The level of demand for “Daisy Jones” is unique, considering that it premiered last Friday, at the very end of the period covered in the latest report. The show had 23 times the average series demand for the week and since it’s expected to follow a weekly episodic release schedule, it will be interesting to see how it fares in the face of new drops from “Ted Lasso,” “The Last of Us” and the “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” franchises this month.

Demand for HBO’s latest series “The Last of Us” increased by 9%, making it 60.4 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S. The increase came ahead of the penultimate episode that aired Sunday. As mentioned last week, we expect to see double-digit increases in demand for the apocalyptic series as viewers begin catching up to the episodes in preparation for Sunday’s finale.

Since its finale on Feb. 26, “1923” saw a minor 2% increase in demand as well, remaining in second place for yet another week with 29.8 times the average series demand.

Breakout shows, Feb. 25-March 3, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Paramount+’s “Wolf Pack” continued to increase in demand as well, spiking by another 12% and moving up to take sixth place on the chart. It was followed by TV Tokyo’s “Trigun Stampede” in seventh place with almost the same level of demand. Both shows were neck and neck in the past week, with “Wolf Pack” at 18.6 and “Trigun” at 18.4 times the demand average, so it will be worth watching to see which one of the two comes out on top next week.

The most dramatic increase in demand was observed for Amazon’s new series “The Consultant.” The black comedy thriller series debuted on Feb. 24 and in its first week alone, it saw a 246% increase in demand which pushed it into the ranking in ninth place. While the show itself has received generally positive reviews, Chris Waltz’s performance has been lauded by many, with TheWrap calling it “chilling.”

Rounding out the top 10 for the week, we saw Syfy’s “The Ark” make its way into the ranking in 10th place with 16.3 times the average series demand. The series saw a 2% increase in demand after its fifth episode aired on March 1.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.