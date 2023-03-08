Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Amazon Rocks Most In-Demand New Shows List With ‘Daisy Jones,’ ‘The Consultant’ | Chart

by | March 8, 2023 @ 11:58 AM

Two Prime Video series entered the ranking of breakout shows, while Paramount+’s “1923” showed impressive staying power

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

New players have entered the streaming race, reflecting shifts in audience attention in the latest ranking of new shows. Amazon Prime Video’s new series “Daisy Jones & the Six” had an impressive 49% increase in demand and entered the ranking in fourth place, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

