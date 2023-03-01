Armani Jackson as Everett Lang in WOLF PACK streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Paramount+ © 2022 MTVE All Rights Reserved.

Armani Jackson as Everett Lang in "Wolf Pack" on Paramount+. Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Paramount+

Paramount+ Breaks Out of the Pack of TV’s Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | March 1, 2023 @ 2:32 PM

“Wolf Pack” joins the lineup of breakout shows alongside “1923,” which displaced Netflix’s “Wednesday” for second place

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Paramount+ is undeniably having a moment.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

Here’s What’s New on Netflix in March 2023

2023 NAACP Image Awards Scores 2.9 Million Viewers
Rupert Murdoch fox chairman

Why Did Rupert Murdoch Tell the Truth About Election Lies – and What Happens to Fox News Now?
Robert De Niro attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Robert De Niro to Star In and Executive Produce First TV Series ‘Zero Day’ at Netflix
Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Comedy Series Greenlit at Netflix
bebe-neuwirth-frasier

Bebe Neuwirth Sets Return for Paramount+ ‘Frasier’ Sequel as Guest Star
Creed iii

Can ‘Creed III’ Go 3 Rounds at the Box Office Without the Help of Rocky Balboa?
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts