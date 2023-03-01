Paramount+ Breaks Out of the Pack of TV’s Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

“Wolf Pack” joins the lineup of breakout shows alongside “1923,” which displaced Netflix’s “Wednesday” for second place

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Its young adult supernatural series “Wolf Pack” created by Jeff Davis entered the breakout shows list in eighth place with 16.6 times the average series demand, a 33% increase since last week, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. That follows the streamer’s success with the “Star Trek” franchise as well as “1923” and the rest of the Sheridan-verse.

Speaking of “1923,” it moved up to second place in the rankings with 29.1 times the average series demand, a 10% rise over the previous week. It’s likely that we will see another final spurt in demand next week as viewers catch up with episodes leading to the finale, which aired on Sunday.

HBO’s apocalyptic show “The Last of Us” remained at the top of the ranking for another week in a row, despite a 10% drop in demand last week. The show is expected to stay high in the rankings as it gets closer to its finale date on March 12. As of this week, it had 55.1 times the average series demand in the U.S.

Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” had another 22% spike in demand last week, moving up to sixth place in the ranking. The grief comedy series from Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel featuring Harrison Ford has clearly been making an impression with audiences so far, with 20.4 times more demand than the average series in the U.S. last week.

10 most in-demand new series, U.S., Feb. 24-28, 2023 (Parrot Analytics)

“Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur” had an 11% decline in demand that saw the show slide to ninth place in the ranking this week. As audience attention moved towards different content, other shows that lost their positions as a result of a decline in demand included Peacock’s “Poker Face” ( down 4%) and HBO Max’s “Velma” ( down 12%). “Wednesday” also lost its place in second position but this was mainly due to demand for “1923” rising rather than demand for the Netflix show falling.

Rounding out the top 10 ranking this week we see Mnet’s “Boys Planet” in 10th place with 16.4 times the average series demand, a 5% increase for the K-pop reality competition from last week.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.