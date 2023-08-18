Hello Sunshine has made an unscripted first look-deal with Making Space Media, a brand of Making Space, led by two disabled women, to center disabled voices in upcoming film and TV projects.

Founded by Sophie Morgan and Keely Cat-Wells, Making Space Media, is the first disabled and women-led media company of its kind.

“Our mission at Hello Sunshine couldn’t be more aligned with Making Space Media – to support and showcase underrepresented talent both on and off screen,” said Sara Rea, head of Unscripted at Hello Sunshine, and Sarah Lazenby EVP Unscripted UK. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Sophie and Keely and excited to create powerful content together that we hope will create genuine legacy and impact in the world.”

With several developments underway, Hello Sunshine and Making Space Media will soon announce their first projects.

“We’re so thrilled to partner with Hello Sunshine, an inspiring mission-driven company that has changed the game for representation in the entertainment industry. ” said Making Space Media cofounders Sophie Morgan and Keely Cat-Wells. “Making Space & Hello Sunshine are aligned in our mission together to change the representation of disabled women and people, currently the world’s most overlooked and misrepresented minority. Together we know we will share entertaining authentic compelling stories with societal impact.”

Morgan is an award-winning TV presenter, producer, writer, disability rights advocate and Artist. Paralyzed in a car accident at the age of 18, Morgan has made a significant impact on the media industry, as one of the first first female wheelchair users globally to host TV and can be seen anchoring live sports, such as the Paralympics, and fronting her own prime-time travel series and hard-hitting current affairs documentaries. Morgan serves on advisory boards for Human Rights Watch, speaks at the United Nations, and acts as a patron for Scope and Back Up. She is also currently spearheading the global disability rights campaign Rights On Flights.

Cat-Wells is an entrepreneur and disability rights activist committed to driving social, systemic, and economic change. She founded her first company during her time in the hospital, which later became C Talent, a talent agency that represents elite disabled talent and reshapes perceptions of disability. C Talent was acquired by Whalar in 2022, marking the largest known investment made in Disabled talent in the creative industries.