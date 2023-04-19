Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has named Alex Flores executive vice president of music.

Following the launch of “Daisy Jones & the Six” on Prime Video and the reality music competition “My Kind of Country” on Apple TV+, the production company has hired Flores to expand its music branch.

Flores will expand the music division of Hello Sunshine under COO Liz Jenkins. She comes from senior roles at Broadcast Music Inc. and BMG The Music Company.

“Alex is an absolute force in the music industry and we are so excited to have her lead Hello Sunshine’s efforts in the space,” Jenkins said in a statement. “The depth and breadth of her experience make her uniquely suited to build the business alongside our Content and Direct-to-Consumer teams.”

The company has already branched into music by enlisting Blake Mills and Tony Berg to bring Taylor Jenkins Reid’s fictional album “Aurora” from beloved novel “Daisy Jones & the Six” to life. Mills and Berg in turn collaborated with songwriters like Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, Taylor Goldsmith and more to pen the songs on the rock album catapulted the band to fame.

Witherspoon’s collaborative project with Kacey Musgraves “My Kind of Country” on Apple TV+ just concluded its first season with mentors Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck as they narrow down contestants to find the genre’s next big star in hopes of making country music more inclusive. Of the 12 artists, winner Micaela Kleinsmith, who was championed by Peck, will release her EP “Butterfly” has been released on Apple Music via Platoon.

“I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to join a beloved media company that is truly committed to its crucial mission of amplifying women,” Flores said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Liz and the entire team to build on the incredible success of Hello Sunshine and dive deeper into this space.”

Hello Sunshine will also produce “Wynona Judd: Between and Hallelujah” the Wynona Judd documentary that premieres April 26 on Paramount+. The film will trace the country singer’s life following the recent death of her mother and country star Naomi Judd.

Hello Sunshine is responsible for a slew of film and television projects, most recently including “The Last Thing He Told Me” starring Jennifer Garner, “Tiny Beautiful Things” starring Kthryn Hahn, “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “Truth Be Told,” “Surface,” Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Something From Tiffany’s,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and more.

As venior VP of Creative Worldwide at BMI, Flores signed and extended key talent including Nicholas Britell, Atticus Ross, Alan Menken, Danny Elfman, Linda Perry, Thomas Barnes, J. Balvin, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and Elena Rose.

At BMG, she served as senior vp, marketing, North America. She began her time at BMG in 2012 as a director, marketing, film & television, placing music in films, TV shows and soundtracks. She wove the work of Nirvana, Yusuf, Willie Dixon, Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, Tame Impala, Soundgarden, Aerosmith, Karen O and more into projects.